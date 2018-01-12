Stars uncover Lake Country gold

The Lumby Stars iced Salmon Arm Legends 7-3 in Sunday’s final of the Winfield Bruins Bantam tourney

Zachary Young and Kohl Van De Vliert each provided two goals as the Lumby Stars iced the Salmon Arm Legends 7-3 in Sunday’s final of the Winfield Bruins Bantam Rec Invitational Hockey Tournament.

The Stars, who carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care, got 1+2 from Tye Krause and one goal from Quintin O’Neill. Ryder Quibell pocketed three assists in support of a stellar Ethan Keber.

Krause recorded the hat trick as the Stars grounded the North Okanagan Knights 5-1 in the early Sunday morning semifinals. Van De Vliert and Young supplied singles, while Linden Catt and Peter Romailler each provided two.

The Stars opened with an 8-6 win over the Salmon Arm Buckaroos Friday afternoon with Krause and Van De Vliert each potting a pair. Catt, Andrew Rannelli, Young and O’Neill chipped in one goal. Romailler rang up five helpers, while Kaleb Pachal, Mia Maltman and Domenik Porteous picked up an assist each.

Keber went the distance in net as the Stars bounced the host Bruins 6-0. Quibell started the scoring on a play involving Van De Vliert and O’Neill. Krause was on fire with four goals, while Catt finished up the scoring with assists from Krause and Pachal. Young earned two assists while Romailler cashed in one.

Lumby ambushed West Kelowna 9-1 late Saturday night with Krause turning the trick, Young posting 2+1 and Catt and Van De Vliert each garnering 1+2. Quibell and Emma Roine finished the scoring. Romailler supplied three assists and Pachal had two.

The players gave major props to head coach Cole Young and his assistants Kevin Porteous, Kirk Krause, and Jimmy Hornell.

Parker Klassen and Bronson Kreitz each scored twice as the Kelowna Sting scorched the Kelowna Thunder 7-1 in Sunday’s final of the Vernon Pee Wee Rec Invitational Hockey Tournament final at Civic Arena.

The Penticton Bandits bounced the Chase Boltz 7-5 in the B final of the 10-team extravanganza.

Garrin Best pulled the hat trick as the Scotiabank Predators dispatched the Bannister GM Oil Kings 11-5 for fifth place.

J0shua Mark added 2+2 for the Preds, while Austin Unrau bagged a deuce and singles came from Cole Gartner, Jesse Readshaw, Feenix Pasco and James Helfrick.

The Oil Kings got a pair of snipes from Hunter Farrell and singles from Tyler Martin, Ben Bradford and Evan Woodruff.

Ethan Wilby provided 3+3 as the Marriott Blades outlasted the Butcher Boys Wildfire in the game for ninth spot.

Samnuel Levesque also posted a hatty for the Blades, while Connor Johnson, with two, and Pwalxken Joe, completed the offence.

Jakob Kupchanko produced 3+1 as the host Winfield Bruins brushed back the Talon Benefits Eagles 6-5 in North Okanagan Midget Super League play Sunday.

Nic Magerl (2), Jaxxon Collard, Zack Laranjo and Connor Hansen replied for the injury-plagued Eagles, who dipped to 5-6-1. The Bruins improved to 2-7-2.

Magerl counted three times as the Eagles tied Lakeside Printing Sting of Salmon Arm 6-6 Saturday at the Shaw Centre.

Hayden Vardon netted the equalizer with 13 seconds remaining. Collard and Laranjo supplied the other goals.

The hats were flying for Tyler Kruysifix and Andrew Kositsin at Priest Valley on Saturday.

In an all-Vernon Bantam Super League tilt, Kruysifix’s Five Star Awards Rebels outlasted Kositsyn’s DCT Chambers Vikings 7-4. The Rebels got the early jump when Owen Swiscoski headmanned to Ephren Potter-Cramer and he ripped a 50-footer into the cage. Gage Stoll tied it up with a tight-angle shot after a dash down the left side.

The Rebels then rattled off four straight. First, Kruysifix buried a heavy wrister from the point. Cole Grevatt struck next, winning a draw in his own end and going the distance before finishing upstairs. Quinn Soon made it 4-1, taking a touch pass from Bailey Alexis at center and shooting high on the fly.

After one more Kruysifix point blast found the mark, Kositsin rallied the Vikings with a pair of snipes off the left wing. Kruysifix completed his hat trick on the power play, receiving Soon’s D-to-D pass and letting off another overpowering blue-line bomb. Kositsin counted his third two minutes later, picking the top corner from the left boards. Grevatt put the game away with an empty-netter.