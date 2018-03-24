Stars win District playdowns

Midget Rec Hockey in Lumby

The host Lumby Stars stopped Salmon Arm 7-3 in last Sunday’s final of the District Midget Rec Hockey Championships at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Tage Kineshanko, Landen Harison, Matthew Yaremcio, Michael Pusey, Drew Mackenzie, Jordan Romailler and Noah Clarke handled the offence in front of Eric Foufoulas.

It was 1-1 after 20 minutes and 2-2 after two periods. The Stars sealed the deal with three goals in under three minutes midway through the final stanza. Ryan Vandesande earned two assists. Kineshanko was pulled down on a breakaway and struck the post on the ensuing penalty shot at 18:52 of the third.

The Stars ambushed the Corbett Office Plus Storm of Vernon 10-0 earlier Sunday with Harison, Kineshanko, Pusey and Clarke each dialing deuces and singles going to Romailler and Vandesande. Vanessa Yaremcio and Elias Wery each pocketed three helpers.

Lumby opened the playdowns Saturday by tying Salmon Arm 3-3 on snipes from Vandesande, Kineshanko and Harison.

The Stars followed with a 13-2 shelling of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Kineshanko provided 4+4, while Conner Seehaver collected 3+1 and Harison produced 1+4. Pusey, Dakota Becker, Braydie Allan, Wery and Vandesande completed the offence.

Previous story
Batke helps Spartans bag B.C. title

Just Posted

Strand hit by car fires

Vernon Fire Rescue on scene at 5:30 a.m.

Wenatchee wins Game 5

Vipers force overtime with 0.6 seconds left

District officials deem Vernon schools safe

Policies and procedures in place to protect against violent incidents

Editorial: Unplug during Earth Hour, or at any time

Earth Hour is today (Saturday, March 24) from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Editorial: A slow spring into summer

The cooler temperatures may not be great for our social lives, but they will help our environment

Vernon group protests Kinder Morgan

Arnold’s office empty during protest

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Trudeau to exonerate B.C. First Nations chiefs hanged in 1860s

Prime Minister to absolve Tsilhqot’in chiefs in relation to deaths of 14 construction workers

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Most Read