Steinke makes Zone team

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke will represent Zone 2 at the B.C. Junior Golf Championships

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke tracks a drive in the Zone 2 Junior Golf Tour at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna. (Douglas Farrow/Black Press)

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke will represent Zone 2 at the B.C. Junior Golf Championships, July 3-6, at the Kamloops Golf & Country Club.

Steinke, a VSS Panther standout, finished fourth low gross at 152 in the Zone 2 final tournament last weekend at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna.

He joins tourney champion Adam Niles of Rivershore (146) Order of Merit winner Matt Hopley of Gallagher’s and Brandon Frechette of the Okanagan Club in Kelowna on the Zone 2 team.

Niles carded a 36-hole total 146, one stroke in front of Hopley and two ahead of Frechette. Steinke placed second in the Order of Merit.

Steinke and the Panthers tied for 13th at the B.C. High School Golf Championships in Nanaimo last week.

Braeden Cooper went 81-80, while Steinke was 86-80 and Eric Colwell shot 89-84 and Nash Cullum fashioned 86-89 for VSS, who was second behind the Oen-Hi Lakers at the Valley playdowns. The Lakers were eighth in the provincials.

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge shot 158 to earn runner-up to Cooper Humphries of the Okanagan Club (156) in the Bantam (14 and under) division at Gallagher’s. Braxton McDonald of Vernon was fourth at 165.

Vest, Cooper and McDonald gained exemptions into the provincials in Kamloops.