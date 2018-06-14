Vernon’s Jaden Steinke tracks a drive in the Zone 2 Junior Golf Tour at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna. (Douglas Farrow/Black Press)

Steinke makes Zone team

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke will represent Zone 2 at the B.C. Junior Golf Championships

Vernon’s Jaden Steinke will represent Zone 2 at the B.C. Junior Golf Championships, July 3-6, at the Kamloops Golf & Country Club.

Steinke, a VSS Panther standout, finished fourth low gross at 152 in the Zone 2 final tournament last weekend at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna.

He joins tourney champion Adam Niles of Rivershore (146) Order of Merit winner Matt Hopley of Gallagher’s and Brandon Frechette of the Okanagan Club in Kelowna on the Zone 2 team.

Niles carded a 36-hole total 146, one stroke in front of Hopley and two ahead of Frechette. Steinke placed second in the Order of Merit.

Steinke and the Panthers tied for 13th at the B.C. High School Golf Championships in Nanaimo last week.

Braeden Cooper went 81-80, while Steinke was 86-80 and Eric Colwell shot 89-84 and Nash Cullum fashioned 86-89 for VSS, who was second behind the Oen-Hi Lakers at the Valley playdowns. The Lakers were eighth in the provincials.

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge shot 158 to earn runner-up to Cooper Humphries of the Okanagan Club (156) in the Bantam (14 and under) division at Gallagher’s. Braxton McDonald of Vernon was fourth at 165.

Vest, Cooper and McDonald gained exemptions into the provincials in Kamloops.

Previous story
Bash Brothers boost Red Sox
Next story
Timber topple Tirecraft

Just Posted

Vernon homeowner’s 9-1-1 smarts lead to B&E arrests

Homeowner describes ongoing break-and-enter attempt to 911, who relay info to police

RCMP investigate motorhome crash, fire near Enderby

Sole occupant of crashed motorhome unaccounted for; police still investigating

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water quality advisory in effect

Seaton First Nations Academy increases success

Team seeks dedicated indigenous counsellor, increased math support for Grade 8 and 9

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Hebb lands BCHL commish post

Formerly worked for Orca Bay and Maple Leaf Sports

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

Most Read