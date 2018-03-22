The DCT Chambers Vikings celebrate winning the West Kelowna Warriors Bantam Rec Hockey Tournament. (Photo Submitted)

Stoll snipes shootout winner

DCT Chambers Vikings win West Kelowna tourney

The DCT Chambers Vikings shaded Prince George 5-4 in a shootout in Sunday’s final of the West Kelowna Warriors Bantam Rec Hockey Tournament Sunday.

Viking goalie Mason Bueckert was spectacular in the seven-player shootout with Gage Stoll netting the winning snipe.

Andrew Kositsin supplied two goals for the Vikes, while Maddex Fremont (1+2) and Daniel McLennan provided singles.

Fremont and Kositsin each produced 1+2 as DCT bounced West Kelowna 4-2 in the semifinal, other goals coming from Carter Rachwalski and Adam Battersby.

Williams Lake stopped the Vikings 6-2 in their tourney opener with Scott Hoffman and Fremont pocketing the Chambers goals.

Kositsin rang up a deuce and one helper as the Vikes grounded Mission 6-3. Fremont, with 1+3, McLennan, Bradley Halvorson and Battersby completed the offence.

Fremont posted 2+2 as DCT demolished Okotoks of Alberta 10-0 on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hayden O’Brien and Battersby, with two apiece, Gabe Jones, Shirelle Nickoli and Donovan Phillips rounded out the attack.

Head coach Chad Rachwalski was assisted by Carl McLennan and Rick Toews.

Previous story
Mustangs capture provincial championship
Next story
Bantam Stars second in districts

Just Posted

Good Food Box program readies for return

Working with umbrella agency last piece to resurrect program terminated in early March

Dialysis chairs fundraising target close

Vernon woman, 93, hoping to raise $60,000 for 10 new chairs; has raised enough money for eight

DVA names new board

Six new members elected to Downton Vernon Association board

Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

Mustangs capture provincial championship

Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs win B.C. Tier 2 Pee Wee Hockey title in North Vancouver

Your March 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

Update: Vehicle flips several times after hitting semi

Police say Chevrolet Cobalt struck side of transport truck, driver’s injuries not life-threatening

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

Vernon Charity Shopping Night will support two North Okanagan families

The first annual Inspired Kindness Charity Shopping Night will support two local families

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Most Read