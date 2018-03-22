Stoll snipes shootout winner

The DCT Chambers Vikings celebrate winning the West Kelowna Warriors Bantam Rec Hockey Tournament. (Photo Submitted)

The DCT Chambers Vikings shaded Prince George 5-4 in a shootout in Sunday’s final of the West Kelowna Warriors Bantam Rec Hockey Tournament Sunday.

Viking goalie Mason Bueckert was spectacular in the seven-player shootout with Gage Stoll netting the winning snipe.

Andrew Kositsin supplied two goals for the Vikes, while Maddex Fremont (1+2) and Daniel McLennan provided singles.

Fremont and Kositsin each produced 1+2 as DCT bounced West Kelowna 4-2 in the semifinal, other goals coming from Carter Rachwalski and Adam Battersby.

Williams Lake stopped the Vikings 6-2 in their tourney opener with Scott Hoffman and Fremont pocketing the Chambers goals.

Kositsin rang up a deuce and one helper as the Vikes grounded Mission 6-3. Fremont, with 1+3, McLennan, Bradley Halvorson and Battersby completed the offence.

Fremont posted 2+2 as DCT demolished Okotoks of Alberta 10-0 on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hayden O’Brien and Battersby, with two apiece, Gabe Jones, Shirelle Nickoli and Donovan Phillips rounded out the attack.

Head coach Chad Rachwalski was assisted by Carl McLennan and Rick Toews.