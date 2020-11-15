Storm spoil North Okanagan Knights’ home opener

The Kamloops Storm (dark jerseys) spoiled the North Okanagan Knights’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener Sunday, Nov. 15, with a 3-2 overtime win at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Morning Star - file photo)

At least they got a point.

Owen Barrow’s unassisted goal at 3:19 of the first overtime period gave the Kamloops Storm a 3-2 win over the North Okanagan Knights Sunday afternoon, Nov. 15, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

It was the Knights’ regular-season home opener.

Matthew Johnston forced overtime for the Knights with his first goal of the year at 18:23 of the third period on a powerplay. North Okanagan was 1-for-7 with the man advantage, Kamloops was 0-for-3..

The other three goals were scored in the second period.

Lex Friesen, at 7:05, and Chris Thon at 11:25, staked the Storm to a 2-0 lead before Zac Funk, unassisted, with his first of the year got the Knights on the scoreboard at 15:24.

Cole Wilson took the loss in net for the Knights while Jakob Drapeau got the win for Kamloops, which is 2-0-0-0 on the young season.

Chase Heat are second in the three-team cohort at 1-1-0-0 while the Knights fall to 0-1-0-1.

The Knights will host Chase Friday, Nov. 20. No spectators are allowed as per COVID protocols, but games are being broadcast on Hockey TV.



