The Kindness Always Wins volleyball match goes Dec. 16, 5 p.m. at VSS in support of the Emily Dahl Foundation. (Beyond Sport Academy photo)

Students set kindness at play for Vernon volleyball match

Fundraising game for Emily Dahl Foundation Dec. 16 at VSS

No matter the score, there is only one winner in this game.

The Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy students are spreading a message of kindness and the value of sport beyond the court with a special match.

Called Kindness Always Wins, the Friday, Dec. 16 game will benefit the Emily Dahl Foundation.

Organized by a group of senior academy students as part of their Serve It Up Projects, the match takes place in the Vernon Secondary School gym at 5 p.m.

“We think it can become an annual way to celebrate the positive effects volleyball has on spreading happiness and kindness to our society,” said Troy Lorensen, Beyond Sport Inc. president.

The game is by-donation and there will also be a bake sale. In advance of the game, limited T-shirts are for sale in mostly large and extra large sizes for $25. Email troy@beyondsport.com or text 250-550-8769 to e-transfer your order.

“For those interested in the Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy, this is also a great opportunity to come out and see the positive things the students are doing both on and off the court,” said Lorensen.

The game is just one of multiple Serve It Up projects happening throughout the community over this holiday season.

Students recently dropped into Chartwell Retirement Residence to play board games and spread some Christmas with seniors.

The athletes are also hosting a Santa’s Workshop volleyball camp free for Grade 8 students Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. To attend the limited space camp, email the athlete’s name, contact information and session they will be attending to Lorensen.

Charity and DonationsVernonVolleyball

 

Volleyball students recently dropped by Chartwell Retirement Residence to play board games and spread some cheer with seniors. (Beyond Sport Academy photo)

