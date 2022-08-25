Successful Summer: Vernon Kokanee Swim Club breaks records and brings home medals

The club competed in three events: two in British Columbia, one in Montreal

It’s been a successful summer for the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club.

The club had competitors at the B.C. Long Course Provincial Championships in Vancouver (July 14-17), the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George (July 22-24), and the Canadian Speedo Junior and Senior Championships at Olympic Park in Montreal (July 25-Aug 5).

At the provincials held at the UBC Aquatic Centre, Breanna Jolly, Angel Loseth, and Alexanne Lepage competed in the age 15-16 group.

Lepage dominated the field, bringing home six medals.

In the 200-metre backstroke, she came second but also broke a club record, finishing the race in 2 minutes:20.02 seconds. She won the gold medal in the 50-metre (32.42), 100-metre (1:12.61), and 200-metre (2:39.08) breaststroke events. Lepage also brought home silver medals in the 100-metre backstroke and the 400-metre individual medley.

Loseth won a silver medal and a bronze medal at the provincials in the 50-metre freestyle (27.17) and the 50-metre (28.55) butterfly respectively. She also finished sixth in the 100-metre fly and and shaved nearly seven seconds off her 800-metre freestyle time.

In her first provincial championships, Jolly finished the 50-metre butterfly in 31.83 seconds, beating her personal best by two and a half seconds.

At the Canadian Speedo Junior and Senior Championships, Lepage finished with the third highest female point total with 13 aggregate points (ages 15-17). She won gold medals in the 50-metre breaststroke (32.01) and 200-metre individual medley (2:18.37) despite only having 20 minutes between races. In the 100-metre breaststroke and the 400-metre individual medley, she didn’t medal but broke club records with her times.

Kokanee swimmer Julia Russell competed in seven events at the B.C. Summer Games. While she didn’t medal, she improved her personal best times in the majority of her races.

The swim club now has some time off as the Vernon Recreation Centre is closed until September.

