BASKETBALL TEAM The Summerland Secondary School junior boys Rockets basketball team will advance to the Provincials. In the back row from left are coach Paul Girard, Elijah Dueck, Gavin Lodermeier, Noah Russill, Josh Colley, Nathan Dykstra, Logan Coulter and coach Matt Dykstra. In front from left are Diesel Hughes, Athan Smith, Holden Girard, Andrei Panganiban, Sam Plant, Mattias Van Bergeyk, and head coach Kevin Lodermeier. (Contributed)

Summerland junior boys basketball team off to Provincials

Tournament will be held in Langley Feb. 22 to 25

The Summerland Secondary School junior boys Rockets basketball team qualified for the Provincials, Feb. 22 to 25 after finishing third at the Okanagan Valley Championships in Summerland last weekend.

The Provincials will be held in Langley Feb. 22 to 25.

The Valley Championship tournament had the top two teams from each of the four Okanagan zones battling it out for four berths to the provincials.

Summerland, with 27 wins and seven losses, entered the weekend as the top seeded team out of the south zone.

Their opening game was a narrow victory over Valleyview (Kamloops) in front of a crowd of students and parents.

In their second game, they lost to Kelowna Secondary School, ranked second in the province, in a fast paced game with strong shooting from both teams.

In their third game, Summerland needed a win against Salmon Arm to advance to the provincials.

The two teams have played each other many times over the last four to five years in school and club competition.

The players from both teams know each other well and have a friendly respectful bond between them.

Summerland started the game with a 17-0 run, but Salmon Arm clawed their way back to within one point at 33-32.

They could not complete the comeback and in the fourth quarter, Summerland tightened up on defence and pulled out the victory 45-35.

In their final game, Summerland defeated Valleyview for a second time with a score of 46-37.

Nathan Dykstra, Gavin Lodermeier,and Andrei Panganiban all made the tournament All Star roster.

The Summerland Secondary School athletic department and all of the basketball players would like to thank all of the supporters who donated to the Basketball Fitness and Skills-a-thon in November. Numerous Summerland businesses and corporate donors supported the team.

