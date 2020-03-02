BASKETBALL TEAM The Summerland Secondary School Rockets senior girls basketball team competed in the Provincials on the weekend. From left are Alyssa Robinson, Navi Hughes, Alyssa Mullin, Tayla Ingram, Jacqueline Mansiere, Brinay Burdick, Jaina Stockmann, Lexi Corday, Olivia Harrold and Laska Hughes. (Submitted)

Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Girls team competed against top schools in B.C. on the weekend

The Summerland Secondary School senior girls Rockets basketball team placed 13th at the AA girls provincials basketball championships on the weekend.

In their first game, the Rockets lost to St. Thomas Aquinas from North Vancouver in a 74-25 decision.

Brinay Burdick of the Rockets contributed 12 points and Navi Hughes added five points.

In the next game, the Rockets faced the Viqueens from Nechako Valley.

The Rockets strugged all game to find a rhythm and were down by 19 points with just over six minutes left to play.

READ ALSO: Summerland basketball team advances to Provincials

READ ALSO: Summerland to host basketball tournament

A furious comeback brought the team to within eight points with three to play, but consecutive layup misses that would have cut the lead to six, dashed any hopes of an epic comeback.

Burdick and Lexi Corday each recorded a double-double with 23 and 12 points respectively while each collected 10 rebounds. Jaina Stockman added six points and six rebounds in the 56-47 defeat.

In the third game, the Rockets easily handled Caledonia in an 84-22 game.

All 11 girls contributed points in the game. Corday was the player of the game with 17 points, all in the first half, while Laska Hughes, Aly Robinson, Alyssa Mullin, Tayla Ingram and Burdick all connected from long range.

In the 13th place game, the Rockets faced Holy Cross.

Summerland had a quick lead, but foul trouble started to mount and the game was close throughout.

The Rockets led by six points entering the fourht quarter, but Holy Cross tied the game at 54 with less than three minutes to play.

Summerland ended the game on a 7-1 run to win 61-55.

Burdick led Summerland in scoring for the fourht consecutive game with 21 points, while Ingram, a Grade 10 player, scored 13 points.

Jacqueline Mansiere, a Grade 12 player, was instrumental in the closing minutes blocking several shots and grabbing key defensive rebounds.

Other Grade 12 players included captain Aly Robinson, assistant captain Olivia Harrold, Karrah Roelfsema and Navi Hughes.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School Basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Just Posted

‘Gone but not forgotten!’: Protesters rally outside of Vernon court

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games

Snowshoer Mary Adamson leads way with three medals; snowshoer, cross-country skier win golds

Vernon student climate action group plans protest

Earth Strike Vernon invites students to courthouse protest Friday, March 6

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Girls team competed against top schools in B.C. on the weekend

Most Read