Summerland Steam earn two wins, two losses

Junior B hockey team will next face Osoyoos Coyotes

The Summerland Steam have earned two wins and two losses in regular season play so far this season.

Kelowna Chiefs 5 — Summerland Steam 2

The first regular season game, on Sept. 13, ended in a 5-2 loss to the Kelowna Chiefs.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, began with a Kelowna power play goal by Jordan Lowry at 16:57 in the first period. Liam Drager and Porter Dawson assisted.

In the second period, Zane Avery of the Chiefs scored at 19:47, assisted by Dawson and Kayson Gallant.

The Steam responded at 13:20 when Reid Bateman scored, assisted by Morey Babkaiff and Zack Cooper.

At 11:38, the Chiefs added a power play goal by Dawson, assisted by Gallant and Lowry.

Ty Banser of the Steam scored on a power play at 6:25, assisted by Tyson Conroy and Cody Loring.

Dawson then scored for Kelowna on a power play at 3:18, assisted by Avery and Lowry.

In the third period, Avery scored a short-handed empty net goal with 14 seconds remaining. Lowry had the assist.

Summerland Steam 4 — North Okanagan Knights 3

On Sept. 14, the Steam hosted the North Okangan Knights, playing to a 4-3 overtime win for Summerland.

The first period was scoreless.

In the second period, Loring scored on a power play at 17:51 to give the Steam the lead. Conroy had the assist.

The Knights responded with a goal by Nic Bolin at 13:30, assisted by Nicholas Teale.

Teal added a goal at 5:44 to give the Steam the lead. Assists were by Lee Christensen and Bolin.

Cole Haberlack of the Knights added a goal with 41 seconds remaining in the second period. Olson had the assist.

In the third period, Jordon Woytas of Summerland scored for the Steam at 17:52, assisted by Banser and Cooper.

Cooper then brought the game to a tie at 10:54 with a goal assisted by Austin O’Neil.

In overtime, Banser scored the winning goal for the Steam at 2:17, assisted by O’Neil.

Summerland Steam 6 — Grand Forks Border Bruins 0

On Sept. 21, the Summerland Steam shut out the Grand Forks Border Bruins in a 6-0 decision.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, began with a goal by Babkaiff at 17:02, assisted by Justin Swan and Cooper.

In the second period, O’Neil scored on a power play at 18:53, assisted by Mitchell Gove and Cody Swan.

Lane French added another power play goal at 14:15, also assisted by Gove and Swan.

At 1:54, Cooper added a goal for the Steam, assisted by Wilson and Swan.

In the third period, Gove scored on a power play at 8:55, assisted by Swan and Loring.

Noah Eisenhut had the final goal at 8:46, with assists by O’Neil and Babakaiff.

Castlegar Rebels 7 — Summerland Steam 3

On Sept. 22, the Summerland Steam hosted the Castlegar Rebels, playing to a 7-3 loss.

Castlegar dominated the first period with three unanswered goals.

At 10:52, Tyren Grimsdale scored for the Rebels, assisted by Gavyn Entzminger.

Colby Winia added a power play goal at 5:09, assisted by Darby Berg.

Grimsdale then scored an unassisted goal at 2:43.

In the second period, the Steam opened scoring with a goal by Gove at 15:56. Cody Swan and Justin Swan assisted.

Cody Swan added a power play goal at 12:36, with assists by Gove and Jerrett Watson.

Grimsdal scored an unassisted short-handed goal for the Rebels at 12:05.

The Rebels added two more goals, one by Tyson Soobotin and assisted by Ben Anderson at 7:15 and an unassisted goal by Anderson at 3:46.

Cody Swan scored the Steam’s final goal at 3:21, assisted by Gove.

In the third period, Entzminger scored a power play goal at 9:03, assisted by Darby Berg, to end the game.

The next action for the Steam is on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:35 when they will face the Coyotes in Osoyoos. The game begins at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.

The next home game for Summerland is on Friday, Sept. 27 when the Steam will host the Osoyoos Coyotes. The game, at the Summerland Arena, begins at 7:30 p.m.

