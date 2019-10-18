Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

North Okanagan Knights defenceman Cole Haberlack not only played in his 100th KIJHL game Friday, he scored the game-winner for the North Okanagan Knights in their 3-1 victory over the Summerland Steam. (NO Knights Facebook photo)

The Summerland Steam faced the North Okanagan Knights in two Junior B hockey games on the weekend, losing one and winning one.

On Friday, the Summerland Steam lost to the Knights in Armstrong in a 3-1 decision.

Summerland opened scoring at 10:45 in the first period with an unassisted goal by Cody Swan.

With 54 seconds remaining in the period, Cade Enns of the Knights responded, assisted by Tyler Cheetham to tie the game.

READ ALSO: New coach, general manager for Summerland Steam

READ ALSO: Changes underway for Summerland Steam

The second period was scoreless.

In the third period, the Knights added two more goals.

At 6:40, Cole Haberlack scored, assisted by Tyler Jamieson and Nic Bolin.

At 5:17, Enns, assisted by Cheetham and Kevin-Thomas Walters, scored the final goal.

On Saturday the teams faced off again, this time in the Summerland Arena.

The Steam scored a 5-1 victory over the Knights.

Summerland opened scoring early in the first period with a power play goal at 18:19. The goal was scored by Swan, with assists by Tyson Conroy and Cody Loring.

With one second remaining, Loring scored, assisted by Swan and Mitchell Gove to give the Steam a 2-0 lead.

In the second period. Josh Bourchier scored for the Steam at 8:09, assisted by Justin Swan.

In the third period, the Steam continued to dominate.

At 15:11, Morey Babakaiff scored an unassisted shorthanded goal.

Loring added a goal at 11:56, assisted by Noah Eisenhut and Swan.

The sole North Okanagan goal came at 3:13, scored by Adam Volansky and assisted by Jacob Brewer and Noah De Balinhard.

The Steam will play three road games this weekend.

On Friday, the team will travel to Fernie to face the Ghostriders. On Saturday, they will face the Dynamiters in Kimberley and on Sunday they will face the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.