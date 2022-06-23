North Okanagan Knights forward Ty McNaughton (9) and defenceman John Kalmakoff (55) try to get at a loose puck in front of Summerland goalie Ben Lewis and defenceman Jack Lynes (10) during a game in December, 2021. (Jenna Fochler Photo)

North Okanagan Knights forward Ty McNaughton (9) and defenceman John Kalmakoff (55) try to get at a loose puck in front of Summerland goalie Ben Lewis and defenceman Jack Lynes (10) during a game in December, 2021. (Jenna Fochler Photo)

Summerland Steam player joins Manitoba hockey team

Jack Lynes has played one season with the Summerland Junior B team

A Summerland Steam player has signed on with a junior hockey team in Manitoba for the upcoming season.

Jack Lynes, 19, will play with the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for the 2022 to 2023 season.

In his one season with the Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Lynes had 11 goals and 26 points in 38 regular-season games. He also had four goals and five points in 11 Teck Cup playoff games.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to play Junior A hockey in Niverville,” said Lynes. “I look forward to creating a winning culture with a new franchise. Coach Mark helped me a tremendous amount with on-ice skills, while also getting my head in the right place by being a great mentor. I feel my time in Summerland gave me the tools to succeed at the next level.”

Mark MacMillan, head coach and general manager of the Steam, said Lynes is the kind of player every coach loves to have on their team.

“He was a great two-way player for us, and a force in the faceoff circle,” said MacMillan. “He was consistently one of the hardest workers on our team, and is always looking to improve his game. We are very excited for Jack moving on, he has truly earned it.”

Lynes, from Spruce Grove, Alta., played for the KC Pats U18 AAA team in the 2019 to 2020 season.

