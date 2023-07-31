Marc Ducharme, a Summerland Steam hockey player, will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils. (Summerland Steam photo)

Marc Ducharme, a Summerland Steam hockey player, will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils. (Summerland Steam photo)

Summerland Steam player to join Arizona hockey team

Marc Ducharme will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils

A Summerland Steam player will play for the Arizona State University Sun Devils in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Marc Ducharme, 19, produced 18 points in 44 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League games last season and had 26 in 80 career games.

READ ALSO: Former Summerland Steam defenceman recruited by Penticton Vees

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam player to join Manitoba team

He also played in 15 KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games during his two seasons with the Steam.

Ducharme, from Bonnyville, Alta., has taken on a bigger role with the Steam during the last season.

“The biggest area I improved was my confidence in the offensive zone and learning how to create more opportunities and chances,” said Ducharme.

“The two years I had with coach Mark MacMillan and the Steam really helped me improve and mature on- and off-the-ice. I learned about leadership from the older players in my first year and seeing their habits really set me up for success in the KIJHL. My skills developed a lot with the quality of practices and drills and the experience of our coaching staff.”

While at the university, Ducharme will also get an education in business.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeySummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke Cricket Club to play inaugural match on new Salmon Arm pitch
Next story
Canada captain Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit

Just Posted

Dancers wowed the crowdon the final day of the Okanagan Military Tattoo at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place on Sunday, July 30. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Military Tattoo wows crowds, piping firefighters extinguish fire

Vernon firefighters were quick to douse three small grassland fires in city limits Saturday, July 29. (Morning Star - file photo)
3 grass fires, hedge blaze sparked in Vernon over weekend

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. A week later on Monday, July 31, the fire has grown to 22.5 hectares. (Contributed)
Shuswap River fire near Enderby grows

A 2.7 km stretch of Highway 6 was closed Sunday night. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Motorcycle crash cause of highway closure east of Vernon