Adam Bourgeois of the North Okanagan Knights (with puck) tries to avoid pressure from Summerland’s Trae Allen during the visiting Steam’s 4-2 KIJHL win Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Tanya Seibel photo)

Summerland Steam rally to double North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL - Hometown Knights open 2-0 lead, Summerland scores next four in a 4-2 victory

Four unanswered goals led to two big points for the Summerland Steam.

The visiting Steam overcame a 2-0 deficit less than six minutes after the national anthem to post a 4-2 victory over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The win moved Summerland (13-15-3-3) to within four points of the third-place Knights (16-15-3-1) in the Bill Ohlhausen Division. North Okanagan, losers of three straight, remain 10 points behind the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes.

Maguire Nicholson, at 2:39, and Zack Brandson at 5:31, staked the Knights to the early two-goal lead.

But goals from Keenan Conn, Ryan Donovan and Connor Sankey, with what turned out to be the game-winner, gave Summerland a 3-2 lead after 20 minutes.

Kent Moors added the insurance marker for the Steam midway through the second. There was no scoring in the third period.

Steam goalie Ben Lewis earned Player of the Game honours for Summerland with his 41-save effort. Brandson was the Player of the Game for North Okanagan.

Knights goalie Josh Hager made 28 saves.

Both teams return to action Friday, Jan. 20. The Steam host the division- and league-leading Princeton Posse at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena. The Knights hit the road to play the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Fruitvale.

