Summerland Steam rally to melt North Okanagan Knights’ hearts

A new year, a new start for the Summerland Steam.
The hometown Steam kicked off the 2023 portion of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League Tuesday, Jan. 3, rallying from a two-goal deficit to beat the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in overtime.
The win snapped Summerland’s six-game losing streak to finish off 2022.
Summerland had scored four goals total in its final four games before the Christmas break.
The victory moved the Steam (11-14-2-3) to within four points of the third-place Knights (14-12-2-1) in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
North Okanagan, losers of three straight, are eight points back of the second-place Osoyoos Coyotes (18-8-3-0), who defeated the division- and league-leading Posse 4-3 in overtime in Princeton Tuesday. The Posse (22-4-2-3) are 10 points up on Osoyoos.
North Okanagan visits the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday, Jan. 6, while the Steam hop the bus to take on the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Fruitvale Saturday, Jan. 7.
