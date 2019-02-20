Summerland Steam to face North Okanagan Knights on Friday

Junior B game is last home ice action for Summerland team

By Joshua Oggelsby

The Summerland Steam are looking to close out the regular season this weekend on a higher note as they have currently only have one win in their last six games.

The Steam will be holding their final home game of the season this Friday, Feb. 22 at Summerland Arena at 7:30 p.m. against division rival North Okanagan Knights.

The Steam are finishing the season series this weekend with North Okanagan. This will be the sixth and final time these two teams will meet.

As of right now the two teams have each won two games and lost two games as well as North Okanagan earning a 5-4 overtime win all the way back in October.

The Steam will then wrap up the regular season on Saturday night on the road against the Osoyoos Coyotes at 7:35 p.m. at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl.

Playoffs will begin on Feb. 26 at Summerland Arena and at this time their matchup is still undecided for the first round.

When asked about how the team was feeling going into the final few games of the season coach John Depourcq said, “The team has been going through some tough times as of late with the weather and the travel and with the injuries that the team has faced and as well as facing teams that are fighting for those final playoff spots its been tough.”

Depourcq had nothing but praise for the team and its players.

“When you have guys that are older it really helps the younger players grow and when you get a taste of success its contagious and I think it helps the players buy into that winning culture,” he said.

Again you can catch the Steam play their final home game of the season this Friday against North Okanagan at the Summerland Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

