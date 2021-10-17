Summerland steams past North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL: North OK, Summerland, Chase Heat split weekend encounters as each goes 1-1

A powerplay goal from Prezton Stewart at 17:38 of the second period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Summerland Steam to a 4-2 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League win Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Marc Ducharme added the Steam insurance into an empty net with only two seconds remaining.

Summlerand jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Jackson MacDonald 54 seconds after the national anthem and Ethan Swift at 9:53.

Matthew Johnston got the Knights on the board before the end of the period, and Riley Zdan, with his first of the year, tied the game at 12:01 of the middle frame.

The goal game nearly five minutes after Summerland’s Colton Macaulay stopped North Okanagan shooter Cade Enns on a penalty shot. Enns had the only goal in the shootout Friday, Oct. 15, as North Okanagan won its first of the year, 3-2, over the visiting Osoyoos Coyotes.

Macaulay finished with 31 saves for Summerland while Ethin Campbell made 15 saves in taking the loss.

Jake Dubinsky had 53 saves in North Okanagan’s win over Osoyoos while goals came from Adam Mueller and Bryan Brew (shorthanded).

Tanner Johnson made 23 stops for Osoyoos.

Swift scored with one second left in regulation, then popped in the winner at 2:30 of overtime Saturday, Oct. 16, as Summerland edged the Chase Heat 5-4. Stewart, Tristan Weill and Brody Elchyson had the other Steam goals. Matthew Poole, Jacob Biensch, Brayden Haskell and Bhavin Serown scored for the Heat.

Roderic May stopped 34 shots for Chase while Ben Lewis made 33 saves for Summerland.

The Heat dispatched the visiting 100 Mile House Wranglers 3-1 Friday, Oct. 15, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Poole scored the game-winner shorthanded early in the second period, and Braeden Huth added the insurance on a third-period powerplay at 13:15. Lucas Ouellette had the other Heat marker.

Jack Osmond made 30 saves for the win in the Chase goal while Casey Thomson stopped 40 shots for 100 Mile House.

