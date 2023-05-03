The 39th annual Giant’s Head Run will be held Saturday, June 3 in Summerland during the Summerland Action Festival weekend. (Contributed)

Summerland to host 39th annual Giant’s Head Run in June

There are 28 race categories and more than $2,500 worth of draw prizes

The 39th annual Giant’s Head Run will be held Saturday, June 3 during the Summerland Action Festival.

The community run includes a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and a 10-kilometre loop encircling the base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

Organizers are continuing their Retro Fun Run theme, and participants are urged to dress in gear from the 1980s and 1990s, or in bright neon colours.

There will be entertainment along the race route.

The race begins at 6 p.m. outside the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Ave., with the finish line at the same location,

The Finish Line Fun Zone will be in the Aquatic and Fitness Centre parking lot and features an inflatable racecourse for children. Post-race awards and prize giveaways will also take place onsite at around 7:15 p.m.

“Giant’s Head Run has been a true community-building recreation event for almost 40 years. We love that people of all ages and abilities come together for health, fitness, fun and community spirit,“ said Summerland mayor Doug Holmes. “We encourage the community to participate in the run or cheer on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

There are 28 race categories and more than $2,500 worth of draw prizes. Participants are urged to register early to receive a race shirt, guaranteed to the first 400 registrants.

To register, visit www.runningroom.com or in person at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 28. For more information on the run please visit: www.summerland.ca/ghr.

