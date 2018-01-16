Sun Valley Bantams rock Chilliwack

The Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers are 2-for-2 in Bantam Tier 3 hockey tournaments.

Sam Mowat’s bunch bounced the host Chilliwack Bruins 5-4 in Sunday’s final of the Paul Brenner Memorial Tournament.

The Vipers (17-6-2 on the season) defeated the Vancouver T-Birds 6-3 in their opener Friday afternoon with Brayden Schmeigelt taking the MVP for the Vipers and Nolan Thomas earning Most Sportsmanlike honors.

Vernon then bounced the Bruins 6-3 Saturday morning in a game that showcased the Vipers’ stamina. Reilly Teager took MVP and Bryce Lauer was Most Sportsmanlike.

The Vipers won their pool by dispatching the Cloverdale Colts 5-2 before ambushing the Abbotsford Hawks 8-2 in a highly physical and emotional semifinal.

League play for the third-place Vipers resumes Saturday as they host eighth-place Kelowna (12:45 p.m.) at Priest Valley Arena.

The North Zone Kings split a pair of Okanagan Mainline Midget Tier 1 league games to the Prince George Cougars, shelling the Cats 8-3 Sunday after falling 5-1 Saturday night at the Kin Centre.

Nic Teale scored from Eric Noren in Game 1 with the Kings outshooting the Cougars 26-21.

Noren, Dawson Chase, Teale, and Jaron Bootsma pushed Vernon to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes Sunday morning. The Kings extended their lead with Teale, Chase, and Noren converting in the second stanza and Chase earning his hatty in the third. Joe Eggert and Caden Bracken each picked up two assists.

Said head coach Jarred Barendregt: “For not having played any games in a month, getting two of four points is big for our group. Saturday, we let the game get away from us, but Sunday the guys battled hard, outshooting PG 40-21. I’m proud of this group for their hard work this weekend.”

The Kings battle the East Kootenay Saturday (5:15 p.m.) at Priest Valley Arena.

The North Zone registered 1-1 and 4-4 ties with the visiting East Kootenay in Bantam Tier 1 weekend play.

Jarred Feist of Vernon supplied two goals and the North Zone erased a 4-1 second-period deficit Sunday at Kal Tire Place. Ezra Chan added 1+2, while Jacob Dewitt also converted.

Feist put the North Zone up early in Saturday’s game at PV Arena with Gavin Kennedy levelling the score midway through the second period.

Jordan Foster took MVP with 34 saves as the Coca-Cola Vipers blanked the Winfield Bruins 5-0 in Midget Tier 3 play Sunday at Civic.

Dayton Bryan netted the winner on assists from Jaden Foster and call-up Jaxxon Collard. Jacob Green added insurance on a play with Lincoln Connor and Cole Johnson.

KT Walters made it 3-0 with helpers going to Carter Wiebe and Jacob Brewer before Gavin Fleck connected from Green and Wiebe on a bang-bang play. Green and Cory Lazar worked a nice give-and-go for the final snipe.