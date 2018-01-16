Tyson Hann of the Kootenay Zone Ice Avalanche gets past Andrew Teare of the North Zone Kings to get ashot on goal in Bantam Tier 1 hockey action Sunday at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Sun Valley Bantams rock Chilliwack

Gold for Sun Valley Source For Sport

The Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers are 2-for-2 in Bantam Tier 3 hockey tournaments.

Sam Mowat’s bunch bounced the host Chilliwack Bruins 5-4 in Sunday’s final of the Paul Brenner Memorial Tournament.

The Vipers (17-6-2 on the season) defeated the Vancouver T-Birds 6-3 in their opener Friday afternoon with Brayden Schmeigelt taking the MVP for the Vipers and Nolan Thomas earning Most Sportsmanlike honors.

Vernon then bounced the Bruins 6-3 Saturday morning in a game that showcased the Vipers’ stamina. Reilly Teager took MVP and Bryce Lauer was Most Sportsmanlike.

The Vipers won their pool by dispatching the Cloverdale Colts 5-2 before ambushing the Abbotsford Hawks 8-2 in a highly physical and emotional semifinal.

League play for the third-place Vipers resumes Saturday as they host eighth-place Kelowna (12:45 p.m.) at Priest Valley Arena.

The North Zone Kings split a pair of Okanagan Mainline Midget Tier 1 league games to the Prince George Cougars, shelling the Cats 8-3 Sunday after falling 5-1 Saturday night at the Kin Centre.

Nic Teale scored from Eric Noren in Game 1 with the Kings outshooting the Cougars 26-21.

Noren, Dawson Chase, Teale, and Jaron Bootsma pushed Vernon to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes Sunday morning. The Kings extended their lead with Teale, Chase, and Noren converting in the second stanza and Chase earning his hatty in the third. Joe Eggert and Caden Bracken each picked up two assists.

Said head coach Jarred Barendregt: “For not having played any games in a month, getting two of four points is big for our group. Saturday, we let the game get away from us, but Sunday the guys battled hard, outshooting PG 40-21. I’m proud of this group for their hard work this weekend.”

The Kings battle the East Kootenay Saturday (5:15 p.m.) at Priest Valley Arena.

The North Zone registered 1-1 and 4-4 ties with the visiting East Kootenay in Bantam Tier 1 weekend play.

Jarred Feist of Vernon supplied two goals and the North Zone erased a 4-1 second-period deficit Sunday at Kal Tire Place. Ezra Chan added 1+2, while Jacob Dewitt also converted.

Feist put the North Zone up early in Saturday’s game at PV Arena with Gavin Kennedy levelling the score midway through the second period.

Jordan Foster took MVP with 34 saves as the Coca-Cola Vipers blanked the Winfield Bruins 5-0 in Midget Tier 3 play Sunday at Civic.

Dayton Bryan netted the winner on assists from Jaden Foster and call-up Jaxxon Collard. Jacob Green added insurance on a play with Lincoln Connor and Cole Johnson.

KT Walters made it 3-0 with helpers going to Carter Wiebe and Jacob Brewer before Gavin Fleck connected from Green and Wiebe on a bang-bang play. Green and Cory Lazar worked a nice give-and-go for the final snipe.

Previous story
Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics
Next story
Wray service at Kal Tire Place

Just Posted

Wray service at Kal Tire Place

Fans are urged to attend a celebration of life for Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray Saturday

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Queen Silver Star candidates shine

Talents put on display during Vernon Winter Carnival event

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Indoor golf is at Polson Park Mall

Going for the green…

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Community lends a hand after fire

Fundraiser to aid fire victim’s wife

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Coldstream man still waiting for final decision regarding rezoning

To rezone, or not to rezone

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Most Read