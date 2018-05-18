Sunterra slip past Drywallers

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association play

Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas brushed back Do Itt Drywallers 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Carmen Kinniburgh, Kim Sylvester and Andrea Zubot scored for the Sistas, while Brooke Hincks replied for the Drywallers. Amy Thiessen of Sistas was chosen the Player With Heart by the drywallers.

Simply Delicious grounded 123Artful Paint & Sip 6-2 at Marshall Field #3.

Diane Neudorf and Chayse Marie Newman shared the Artful Paint goalkeeping and recorded multiple fabulous saves.

With 15 minutes left, Raylene Krahn buried a rocket from just outside the 18 for the Paint crew, while Neudorf converted on a breakaway hammer to the centre of the net. Tracy Hoy and Kelsey Middleton had some fine moments in the midfield with lots of hustle and a never-quit attitude. Defenders Ariel Nicolaide and Devyn McLennan had stellar showings.

The 123Artful Player with Heart was Krahn.

Meanwhile, the Vernon Silver Stars snapped their three-game losing streak by bouncing Beasley FC 4-1 in Capri Insurance 55+ League play at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

Dave Howes gave the Stars the lead on a long-range shot which slightly deflected off a defender. Beasley equalized 10 minutes later with a Lloyd Pendleton 40-yarder from the left touchline.

It was all Silver Stars from then on with speedster John Garner pulling the hat trick as Beasley withered. The Stars and Beasley are both 1-3.

The 39th Vernon National Oldtimers Tournament runs all weekend at MacDonald Park and Marshall Field. The finals go Monday. There are 42 entries.

Previous story
Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Just Posted

Splash park opens in Lake Country

Are you ready for May long?

Vernon business safety plan in the works

Task force finalizing list of recommendations to deal with criminal behaviour, homelessness, poverty

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident’s disappearance concerning

Thursday night crash closed highway

Accident north of Vernon sends one person to hospital

UPDATE: State of emergency for Whitevale

Harris and Bessette creeks causing localized flooding

Cloudy skies for the long weekend

Anticipate rain and cloudy skies all weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Most Read