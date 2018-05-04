Super 8 gets women going in soccer

Kiran Aldrich moves the ball away from Kelly Tymkiw in Super 8 ladies soccer action. (Photo Submitted)

Get out of the house and rediscover a love for what is known as the beautiful game. That’s the basic premise behind the Vernon Super 8 Women’s Soccer League.

All calibres of players — those wanting to learn and play at a moderate pace, to those with lots of experience — are welcome to the Monday night (6:30) sessions at MacDonald Park with veteran Andrea Zubot coaching.

Summer Belanger-Cacilhas is having a blast training, scrimmaging and getting fit playing eight-aside soccer.

“I thought Super 8 was fun and very helpful when I was getting back into soccer,” said Belanger-Cacilhas. “It was a great learning tool and a great activity to get you out of the house.”

Said Natalie Scowen: “Super 8 is a great way to learn new skills or learn about soccer if you have never played before. I was nervous to play as I hadn’t played since high school but everyone was super encouraging and just a great group of ladies to play with. I learned a lot of new skills and it is such a fun night out.”

Added Marilyn Kist: “I find that I’ve learned more from these drills than anywhere else. It is non-intimidating and I just have so much fun here.”

Interested players are urged to e-mail Alison at aleighshani@live.ca or Kelly at kelly.megyesi@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the North Enderby Celtics shut down 123Artful Paint & Sip Pink 3-0 in Division 2 ladies play Thursday night at Marshall Field #2.

Devyn McLennan anchored a hustling back line for the Artful crew, while keepers Dianne Neudorf and Chayce Newman held their own with some assertive saves. Newman was stunned diving for a first-half blast but avoided injury.

Hailey Noakes was on fire for the Pink as she patrolled defence and midfield with grit all night. She had multiple scoring chances. Bailey Limb had a breakaway that almost found the net and also sparkled at centre midfielder and forward. Player with Heart for 123Artful was Kris Fuller, who encouraged and cheered her team all match.

In Okanagan Men’s 55+ League action, Vernon Kal Tire brushed back host Beasley FC 2-1 in Lake Country.

Denis Chabot picked up a loose ball and finished in the third minute for Kal Tire with Rick Raber making it 2-0 off a rebound just before the half.

Lloyd Pendleton buried a left-footed, 20-yard corker top shelf past Pete (The Heat) Richter to give Beasley some life early in the second half.

Beasley central fullback Brett Bandy was called for a handball on a free kick and Raber was stoned by a diving Ray Tims on the ensuing penalty kick.

The Sleeman’s Man of the Match for Vernon was central defender Rob Parkin. Kal Tire leads the league at 2-0-1.

Brown Benefits of Kelowna stuffed the Silver Stars of Vernon 5-1 at MacDonald Park. Randy Driediger scored for the Stars (0-2-1).

Tony Munoz pulled the hat trick as Penticton TC Auto United grounded the visiting Kelowna Ledcor Kickers 4-0 at Kings Par.