Super Shoe connection clicks

Back in the day, Chris Reeves, Rick Raber and Jim Sparrow were marquee players with Vernon Super Shoe Soccer Club.

They weaved some of that past magic again Thursday night as Kal Tire shut down the Silver Stars 2-0 in a Vernon derby match at MacDonald Park.

Reeves and Raber made their debut in the Okanagan Men’s 55+ League and combined to set up Sparrow for a header which he ran into the back of the net past keeper Sid Sidhu at 29 minutes. Reeves took a diagonal feed from Raber and sent in a cross from the left flank.

Raber, named the Burger King Man of the Match, added insurance late in the second half, beating Yogi Kongsdorf low, left corner after a volley pass by Bob Fleming.

Ian Murphy made a fabulous run through the Stars’ defence only to strike the side netting in the first half. Kongsdorf made a nice save on Kevin Mitchell on a partial breakaway midway through the second half.

Midfielder Brian Eso was the Dairy Queen Man of the Match for the Stars.

In other play, the Beasley FC shut out Kelowna Vintage 4-0 and defending champion Ledcor Kickers grounded Brandt’s Creek Pub 5-0.

Meanwhile, Diane Neudorf scored twice and shared goalkeeping duties as 123Artful Paint & Sip dispatched Sunterra Sistas 3-0 in Division 2 women’s play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Neudorf and Chayse Newman each recorded a shutout half, while Bryanna Cole, Raylene Krahn and Hailey Noakes took turns playing forward, midfield and defence.

“Our back line was solid, helping our keepers hold the shutout,” said Artful veteran Kris Fuller. “Sandra Grotterod had a great start as sweeper but had to leave the match early due to injury. Laura Schmidt was also solid in the middle back, and earned the ‘Player with Heart’ nomination from our opponents. We selected Becky Biribilis of their team.”