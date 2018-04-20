Super Shoe connection clicks

Raber propels Kal Tire past Silver Stars

Back in the day, Chris Reeves, Rick Raber and Jim Sparrow were marquee players with Vernon Super Shoe Soccer Club.

They weaved some of that past magic again Thursday night as Kal Tire shut down the Silver Stars 2-0 in a Vernon derby match at MacDonald Park.

Reeves and Raber made their debut in the Okanagan Men’s 55+ League and combined to set up Sparrow for a header which he ran into the back of the net past keeper Sid Sidhu at 29 minutes. Reeves took a diagonal feed from Raber and sent in a cross from the left flank.

Raber, named the Burger King Man of the Match, added insurance late in the second half, beating Yogi Kongsdorf low, left corner after a volley pass by Bob Fleming.

Ian Murphy made a fabulous run through the Stars’ defence only to strike the side netting in the first half. Kongsdorf made a nice save on Kevin Mitchell on a partial breakaway midway through the second half.

Midfielder Brian Eso was the Dairy Queen Man of the Match for the Stars.

In other play, the Beasley FC shut out Kelowna Vintage 4-0 and defending champion Ledcor Kickers grounded Brandt’s Creek Pub 5-0.

Meanwhile, Diane Neudorf scored twice and shared goalkeeping duties as 123Artful Paint & Sip dispatched Sunterra Sistas 3-0 in Division 2 women’s play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Neudorf and Chayse Newman each recorded a shutout half, while Bryanna Cole, Raylene Krahn and Hailey Noakes took turns playing forward, midfield and defence.

“Our back line was solid, helping our keepers hold the shutout,” said Artful veteran Kris Fuller. “Sandra Grotterod had a great start as sweeper but had to leave the match early due to injury. Laura Schmidt was also solid in the middle back, and earned the ‘Player with Heart’ nomination from our opponents. We selected Becky Biribilis of their team.”

Previous story
United Blue roll a pair

Just Posted

Vernon woman’s support group aims to help Okanagan daughters stay ‘Strong’

Losing a parent when you’re young can be exceptionally difficult. But support… Continue reading

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

Lake Country to get a new winery

A development proposal was approved Tuesday by council

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

Dairy farms bolster economy

Invited officials learn economic impact of North Okanagan Shuswap industry during recent tour

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in your community

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Smokers talk pot rules at annual 4-20 event

Annual pot protest-meets-festival in Vancouver attracted hundreds to vendors, concert

New funds, recruits set to alleviate B.C. sheriff shortage

The Government of British Columbia announced new sheriff graduates, funding for more classes

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Most Read