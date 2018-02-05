Vernon & District Minor Football Association members celebrate Super Bowl LII Sunday with a family-friendly event at the Green Pub. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Super Sunday at the Green

Vernon & District Minor Football Association Super Bowl fundraiser was a blast

Vernon & District Minor Football Association raised money for the upcoming season while watching one of the greatest Super Bowls ever Sunday at the Green Pub.

Scores of football supporters showed up for Super Bowl LII and bought tickets for 50-50 draws and numerous door prizes at the annual fundraiser.

The underdog Philadelphia Eagles surprised the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for their first-ever Super Bowl title.

Each member of the Eagles pocketed $112,000, while the Patriots each took home $56,000.

Previous story
Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police stand off with distraught Coldstream man is over

RCMP says man was apprehended peacefully

Super Sunday at the Green

Vernon & District Minor Football Association Super Bowl fundraiser was a blast

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Plant cooperating with WorkSafeBC following fire

No injuries in late-January fire at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Lavington

Have you seen this man?

Police and family of Kelly MacLean are concerned for his well-being

PHOTOS: Walking into 58th Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII parade rolled through downtown Saturday

Video shows rough arrest of man in trial on firearms charges

Cody J. E. Wilson was arrested in Penticton on Oct. 7, 2016 outside the Denny’s parking lot

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Greater Vernon Master Plan encourages public input

Three community open houses will be held, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7

Shuswap artwork selected for national portfolio

Bathing Bear will help raise funds for wetland conservation

Scotties exceeds attendance target in Penticton

Curling Canada records show attendance was over 55,000 over the 10 days

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Most Read