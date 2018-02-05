Super Sunday at the Green

Vernon & District Minor Football Association raised money for the upcoming season while watching one of the greatest Super Bowls ever Sunday at the Green Pub.

Scores of football supporters showed up for Super Bowl LII and bought tickets for 50-50 draws and numerous door prizes at the annual fundraiser.

The underdog Philadelphia Eagles surprised the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for their first-ever Super Bowl title.

Each member of the Eagles pocketed $112,000, while the Patriots each took home $56,000.