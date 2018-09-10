John Lu, left, takes on Elliot Lysyk in a table tennis match at Lakers Clubhouse. (Photo Submitted)

Table tennis players sought in Vernon

Tuesday and Thursday night programs in Vernon

They purchased some new tables and brought in a table tennis robot courtesy of the Senior Games Society.

If you’re looking for a game in the Vernon Rec Services program, just show up and pay the $3 drop-in fee for either Tuesday or Thursday nights.

The Tuesday session (6:30 p.m.) is primarily for advanced players but convenor John Neilson says anyone can stop by and see if they fit that calibre. All ages are welcome.

”We have four very good tables, new balls, nice dividers and a ball machine which you can use,” said Neilson. “Tuesday is hosted by Vernon Parks and Recreation. The Thursday night (6:30) sessions go at the Halina Centre (in the rec centre) for the novice to intermediate players. Stop by if you want you want to try our Thursday group. Some people play on both nights and fit well in both. We have three good tables and some new balls. The ball machine is also available and will be set up in the kitchen.”

Neilson, who coached senior girls volleyball at Fulton last year, hopes to develop a core of players in both locations so Vernon can eventually host clinics and maybe a tournament.

Kelowna continues to play with advanced players on Mondays and Wednesdays at Parkinson Rec centre and some of their players travelled to play with Vernon last year.

“Our racquet expert Ed Schum from Comox may be coming by in the fall to play with us, sell a few rackets, and help us with some coaching. Ed has recently toured clubs in Europe and has some great new ways of developing your skills.”

Call Neilson at 250-550-0425 for further information.

