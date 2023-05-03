Taekwondo athletes kicking their way to Vernon for Nationals

The event will see 550 athletes of all ages take part in two full days of competition

Athletes at the Sundance Martial Arts school are preparing for the upcoming National Championships, taking place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon May 6 and 7. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

Two full days of martial arts mania is set to descend upon Vernon this weekend.

The Canadian Taekwondo Federation International (CTFI) National Championships take place May 6 and 7 at Kal Tire Place.

“This is such a huge event for Vernon,” said David White, chief instructor at Sundance Martial Arts.

“A lot of times you will see these kind of events hit the major cites, like Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver. But to be able to host it in my hometown and my community in Vernon is really something special.”

There are 550 registered competitors for the tournament, with upwards of 1,000 to 1,500 people visiting the area for the weekend.

“There is a really strong economic impact when you get hundreds of competitors coming into town with their families, supporters and coaches,” said White. “I think it is really great for this region.”

For those who have never witnessed a taekwondo event before, White explains that it is going to be enjoyable for spectators of all ages.

“We have two full days of competition. Some of the youngest students are 4 and 5 years old, all the way up to the most seasoned blackbelt competitors.”

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

