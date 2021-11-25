Tassy takes BCHL scoring lead in Salmon Arm win over Vernon Vipers

Simon Tassy had a goal and two assists to lead Silverbacks to 5-2 win at Shaw Centre Wednesday

Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 35 shots Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a 5-2 Silverbacks BCHL win over the Vernon Vipers at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)

Simon says it’s been a great week.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored once and set up two others Wednesday, Nov. 24, as the ‘Backs dumped the Vernon Vipers 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League play at the Shaw Centre.

Tassy, from Montreal, was named the league’s first star of the week and was also selected to the league’s all-star game three-on-three tournament in Penticton in January.

Tassy, the BCHL’s leading scorer with 27 points, opened the scoring with his league-best 17th goal of the year at 17:39 of the opening period.

Goals 35 seconds apart at 6:04 and 6:39 from Brandon Santa Juana, on the powerplay, and Nathan Mackie in the second period made it 3-0 Salmon Arm, chasing Vipers’ starting goalie Roan Clarke in favour of Ethan David.

When Nathan Morin scored on the Silverbacks’ second shot on David to make it 4-0 at 9:38, David was pulled and Clarke went back in goal for Vernon.

The Vipers cut the lead in the half before the second period buzzer sounded on goals from Tyler Chan, his first, at 14:52, and Matthew Culling at 19:59.

Noah Serdachny scored into an empty net at 18:36 to finish the scoring.

Liam Vanderkooi made 35 saves for the Silverbacks while Clarke and David combined for 28 saves for the Vipers.

The Silverbacks have won four of five meetings with their arch-rivals, including the last three games. The teams will wrap up their season series with a home-and-home encounter Jan. 1 (Vernon, 2 p.m.) and Jan. 2 (Salmon Arm, 4 p.m.).

The victory Wednesday catapulted Salmon Arm (12-3-1-0) back into first place in the Interior Conference, one point ahead of the idle Penticton Vees.

Vernon (4-7-3-2) remains in seventh place, four points behind the expansion Cranbrook Bucks and three points up on the Wenatchee Wild.

The Silverbacks will start a four-game road swing with three consecutive games in Wenatchee Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28.

The Vipers will host the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday (7 p.m. Kal Tire Place) and Saturday’s game at Kal Tire Place against the Vees (6 p.m.) is the Vipers’ Retro Theme Night, when they will wear their retro jerseys to salute the B.C. Hockey League’s 60th season.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks rally to stun Vernon Vipers in OT

READ MORE: Silverbacks to play Vernon in BCHL Retro Theme game in Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers