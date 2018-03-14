Taylor makes first all-star team

The Vernon Vipers had goalie Ty Taylor and d-man Michael Ufberg named to all-star teams

Ty Taylor

The Vernon Vipers have placed two players on B.C. Hockey League all-star teams.

Goalie Ty Taylor was voted to the first team, while defenceman Michael Ufberg made the second team.

Voting was conducted by the league’s play-by-play broadcasters. In all, eight teams had players recognized.

Taylor, 18, of Richmond, was the league’s top goaltender with a 1.87 goals against record and .931 save percentage. He tied a league standard with seven shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has a scholarship with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats next season.

”I’m really appreciate it,” said Taylor, unaware he was selected until contacted by The Morning Star. “It’s a big accomplishment and I’m really excited. My teammates were obviously a huge part of it. Without them, I don’t make the all-star team.”

Ufberg, a 20-year-old out of Philadelphia, racked up six goals and 56 points in 58 games. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is a Princeton University Tiger commit.

Here are the All-Stars for this season:

FIRST TEAM: F – Jasper Weatherby, Wenatchee Wild F – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies F – Kale Howarth, Trail Smoke Eaters D – Cooper Zech, Wenatchee Wild D – Jonny Tychonick, Penticton Vees G – Ty Taylor, Vernon Vipers.

SECOND TEAM: F – John Wesley, Surrey Eagles F – Ty Westgard, Surrey Eagles F – AJ Vanderbeck, Wenatchee Wild D – Michael Ufberg, Vernon Vipers D – Slava Demin, Wenatchee Wild G – Adam Scheel, Penticton Vees.

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM: F – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies F – Levi Glasman, Trail Smoke Eaters F – Keaton Mastrodonato, Alberni Valley Bulldogs D – Nick Leivermann, Penticton Vees D – Layton Ahac, Prince George Spruce Kings G – Seth Eisele, Wenatchee Wild.

