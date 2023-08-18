Ben McKinnon (left) and Marcus Janovsky were two of the 20 Team BC players that helped win silver at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup. (White Rock Tritons Baseball)

Ben McKinnon (left) and Marcus Janovsky were two of the 20 Team BC players that helped win silver at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup. (White Rock Tritons Baseball)

Team BC athletes win silver at Baseball Canada Cup

The U17 squad lost to Team Ontario 11-8 in final match of Saskatchewan tournament

Less than a month after the Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship wrapped up in Surrey, the country’s baseball players got their chance to shine at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup in Saskatchewan.

This U17 tournament featured teams from each of the 10 provinces, with Team BC being slotted into the A pool alongside teams from Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Among the 20 Team BC players were four Maple Ridge stars – right-fielder Evan Dugdale, pitcher Carter Germain, catcher Keegan Drinkle, and pitcher Owen Fernandes.

The tournament started with a tough loss for the B.C. squad, with them being on the wrong end of a 5-3 match against Team Ontario.

But the players regrouped and were able to come back the next day to win both games in their double-header against Team Nova Scotia, with Dugdale being responsible for two of the 12 Team BC runs in the second win of the day.

On Saturday, the team was edged out by Saskatchewan in their first matchup, suffering an 11-8 loss. But the rematch later that day was much more successful for Team BC, largely thanks to the pitching efforts of Fernandes, who held the Saskatchewan players to one run while notching seven strikeouts to secure a 6-1 win.

The last match before the playoffs saw Team BC once again going up against Saskatchewan.

