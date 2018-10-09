Jeff Parker watches his drive during the eighth annual Chappy Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Team Boileau takes top prize at Chappy Memorial

Chappy Memorial attracts 140 golfers

They registered to play 18 holes of golf and laugh as they told stories and jokes once relayed to them by the ever-popular George Chapman at the Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club.

A total of 140 signed up and some were turned away for the eighth annual Chappy Memorial Tournament on a sun-kissed Saturday.

“We had bags, clubs, lots of apparel, eight $100 gift certificates to the pro shop so everybody got a prize,” said Spall pro Myles Johnson. “We had about $12 grand retail in prizes. Everybody was talking about Chappy. We had a team from Salmon Arm who used to come up and play in the Goose (annual tournament) to see Chappy and lots of members who knew him.”

RELATED: Chappy tournament draws 14

RELATED: A game to remember

Chapman, a longtime starter and unofficial greeter at Spall, died March 4, 2011, in Vernon. The fun-loving former haberdasher was 75.

Foursomes played in a best two out of four balls net event tied with Stan Boileau’s team of Bruce Kerr, Dan Schulte and Harley Wesa taking first with 114 points.

Kyle Wiebe’s group of Reid Church, John Wood and Wes Wiebe was runner-up at 116. In the third spot was the team of Mel Krysko, Murray Moffat, Riley Clark and Bryan Cook.

Nobody won the $10,000 hole in one prize.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights split Thanksgiving
Next story
Vipers brush back Vees

Just Posted

More RCMP officers heading to North Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan detachment superintendent working to fill out staff lineup card

Volunteers sought for Vernon CMHA video project

Participants needed for video shoot Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

Vernon fully endorses recreation master plan

Draft still to go to Coldstream council and Regional District North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

North Okanagan advance voting begins Wednesday

Communities from Vernon to Enderby can vote ahead of Oct. 20 municipal elections

Fulton Maroons hold back Titans

Fulton 14 South Kam 7 in high school football

Hundreds gather to honour fallen West Kelowna firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study

Same study suggests bears aren’t likely to be able to rely on the same solution again

Greater Vernon Museum hosts First World War presentation

Event is Nov. 7

Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

In order to stop catastrophic climate change Canada needs to cut emissions

Team Boileau takes top prize at Chappy Memorial

Chappy Memorial attracts 140 golfers

Tea is on at Vernon’s Trinity United Church

Tinity Fall Tea is Nov. 3

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had their license suspended after they failed a roadside breath test

North Okanagan Knights split Thanksgiving

Saharchuk’s hatty sinks Thunder Cats

Most Read