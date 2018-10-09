Team Boileau takes top prize at Chappy Memorial

They registered to play 18 holes of golf and laugh as they told stories and jokes once relayed to them by the ever-popular George Chapman at the Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club.

A total of 140 signed up and some were turned away for the eighth annual Chappy Memorial Tournament on a sun-kissed Saturday.

“We had bags, clubs, lots of apparel, eight $100 gift certificates to the pro shop so everybody got a prize,” said Spall pro Myles Johnson. “We had about $12 grand retail in prizes. Everybody was talking about Chappy. We had a team from Salmon Arm who used to come up and play in the Goose (annual tournament) to see Chappy and lots of members who knew him.”

Chapman, a longtime starter and unofficial greeter at Spall, died March 4, 2011, in Vernon. The fun-loving former haberdasher was 75.

Foursomes played in a best two out of four balls net event tied with Stan Boileau’s team of Bruce Kerr, Dan Schulte and Harley Wesa taking first with 114 points.

Kyle Wiebe’s group of Reid Church, John Wood and Wes Wiebe was runner-up at 116. In the third spot was the team of Mel Krysko, Murray Moffat, Riley Clark and Bryan Cook.

Nobody won the $10,000 hole in one prize.

