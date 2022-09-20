Taya Hanson

Taya Hanson

Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

Team Canada opens the FIBA World Cup on Thursday in Australia

It’s almost time for tip-off on the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and Team Canada has some local flare.

Kelowna’s Taya Hanson has been named to the team as Canada announced their roster on Monday (Sept. 19).

The 22-year-old guard has played in 27 games over four years internationally, including playing in seven games in the U19 FIBA World Cup where she averaged 10.3 points per game.

After going to Kelowna Secondary School, she went down to the United States to attend and play basketball at Arizona State University. After graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Marketing, she now attends the University of Oregon.

Hanson and Team Canada recently won gold in three-on-three women’s basketball at the Commonwealth Games.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is taking place in Sydney, Australia starting on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Team Canada opens against Serbia.

Going into the tournament, Team Canada is ranked the #4 team in the world.

Canada’s opening game can be watched on Sportsnet.

CanadaKelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coldstream woman takes Canadian SUP championship title
Next story
PHOTOS: Breakout weekend for Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects in Penticton

Just Posted

An outbreak of avian flu was confirmed at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Historic O’Keefe Ranch/Facebook)
Avian flu outbreak hits Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch

One person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vernon care home, Interior Health said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home leads to one death

(Submitted photo)
Horror movie shot in the North Okanagan part of this year’s Field of Screams

Neil Todd is vying for a seat on Armstrong council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)
Retired restaurateur vying for Armstrong council