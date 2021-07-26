Team Red bounces past Team White at Lake Country tennis tourney

Lake Country Tennis Association’s sixth Team Tournament draws field of 28 players, four teams of seven

Team Red won eight matches to capture the sixth Team Tennis Tournament hosted by the Lake Country Tennis Association Sunday, July 25. Team members include, from left: Sean Merrick, Stephanie Smith, Bob Kohlman, Ben Johnson, Marcy Acott, Steve Stairs and Doug Bellamy. (Contributed)

The day belonged to Team Red

The Lake Country Tennis Club held its sixth Team Tennis Tournament Sunday, July 25, at the Woodsdale Tennis Courts under ideal conditions.

“After more than a year off with no tournaments allowed due to COVID-19 rules, it was great to be able to get back out competing in a proper tournament and enjoying the excitement and camaraderie with all the hearty tennis players,” said Lake Country Tennis Association spokesperson Ben Johnson.

A total of 28 players were divided into four teams, Blue, Green, Red and White, with the teams playing off against each other in men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles. Each match contributed to the overall score of each team.

“All the teams were very close, and all played excellent, but by the end of the day the cream had risen to the top and Team Red was victorious, winning eight matches,” said Johnson, a member of the winning squad. He was joined in victory by teammates Bob Kohlman, Steve Stairs, Sean Merrick, Doug Bellamy, Marcy Acott and Stephanie Smith.

Team White was second with seven matches won.

All the players thanked John and Linda Smith for organizing such a great tournament as well as the amazing wrap-up banquet afterwards.

The group also thanked Lake Country Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza for their generous prize donations and the District of Lake Country for providing an excellent tennis facility.

For more information on Lake Country tennis call Nigel at 250-718-1112 or check out lakecountrytennis.com.

