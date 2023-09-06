The Kelowna Mission Gospel will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. (Kelowna Mission Gospel photo)

The Kelowna Mission Gospel will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. (Kelowna Mission Gospel photo)

Tee off to raise money for Kelowna Gospel Mission

This year’s event is taking place on Friday, Sept. 8 at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club

The Kelowna Gospel Mission (KGM) is set to host its 13th annual charity golf tournament.

“This annual golf tournament has become a staple in the community, attracting avid golfers and philanthropists alike. Participants can look forward to a day filled with friendly competition, camaraderie, and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need,” KGM stated in a news release.

This year’s tournament is taking place on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“Every golfer who attends will help us provide vital resources for our unsheltered neighbours, who continue to need support during these challenging times,” said KGM resource development director Troy McKnight. “Proceeds from the event will enable us to address the needs of people who have been affected by the devastating fires that have deeply impacted our community.”

There is still time to register for this year’s event. People who are interested can register at KGM’s golf tournament event website.

KGM has set the goal to raise $40,000 this year. As of mid-day Wednesday, more than $26,000 had been raised. Whether you’re participating in the tournament or not, people can donate to the cause at the Gospel Mission’s donation website or by calling 250-763-3737.

charityGolfKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan Knights ‘excited’ to get season started
Next story
Charity golf tournament raising funds for Vernon hospital

Just Posted

Izabella Marshall, with her dad Jody, after winning on June 17 the junior dragsters Division Six competition at the Mission Speedway in the Fraser Valley. (Contributed)
The art of drag racing, with 12-year-old Vernon phenom

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers will be building beds at RONA Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and volunteers are still needed. People must be 12 and up to take part. The beds will be built for victims of this summer’s wildfires. (SHP photo)
Vernon group building beds for fire victims

At the annual Labour Day Classic Trap and Skeet shoot, seven participants reached their special milestone target. From left to right: Ted Rajkowski (Victoria), Brian Fooks (Lower Mainland), Dave Wallace (Fort St. John), Mario Domenis (Prince George), Gurj Gakhal (Victoria), Bill Roseboom (Lower Mainland) and Bob White (Lower Mainland)
Trap shooters reach special milestone at annual event in Spallumcheen

Members of Okanagan College gather with the newly donated Cessna 210G, which was previously Tom Foord’s personal aircraft. (Okanagan College Photo)
New ‘wings’ soar to Vernons campus