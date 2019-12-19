The first season of indoor tennis at the Predator Ridge tennis bubble was a success, says the Vernon Tennis Association. (Submitted photo)

Tennis Canada junior development program a smashing success

Vernon Tennis Association partnered with Predator Ridge for three-month program

The first season of indoor junior tennis at the Predator Ridge Tennis and Pickleball Club was a real hit.

The Vernon Tennis Association (VTA) partnered with Predator Ridge to run a Tennis Canada developmental program that began in September and ran until Dec. 14. The program is for players aged six to 17.

“I am amazed how quickly the players develop with this program,” said coach Graham Cooper. “Many of these youngsters only started playing tennis this year.”

Cooper said he’ll be looking to further develop the program in January and prepare the players for matches against players from Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

The Vernon Tennis Association said a total of 17 achievement medals were given out to the young participants in the program.

It’s been a year of firsts for the new Predator Ridge club, which features four tennis courts, four pickleball courts and an indoor bubble for year-round use. In May the club hosted its first tennis tournament, drawing in more than 50 players.

“It’s great news that youngsters and adults in the Vernon area now have access to an indoor tennis facility along with these opportunities to receive tennis instruction,” said VTA board member Wendy Bell.

The winter junior tennis program will start up on the week of Jan. 13 and spans until the week before spring break. Information on the winter program can be found at vernontennis.com.

