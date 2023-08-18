THE MOJ: Elks finally win one, and other late summer football ponderings

FINALLY:

The Edmonton Elks finally won a football game Thursday night as they went into Hamilton and defeated the Tiger-Cats 24-10 to snap a 13-game winless streak.

The Elks were buoyed by the performance of Canadian quarterback Tre Ford as the University of Waterloo product threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Elks had to overcome a 90-minute delay to the start of the second half to win their first game since Sept. 16, when they beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-24 in Regina.

Now if the Elks can only win a game at home, where they haven’t won since 2019.

The real stars of the game were the TSN panel, who for the third time this year had to ‘rag the puck’ as we say in the broadcasting world due to a weather delay. It’s not an easy situation for broadcasters as you are literally doing everything on the fly but props to the TSN crew for pulling it off.

THAT FANTASY FOOTBALL:

With the NFL season kicking off in a few weeks, fantasy football enthusiasts have started to scour over rosters, looking for that ‘sleeper’ that will propel them to victory.

As someone who loves the game of football, I have zero interest in fantasy football. Don’t get me wrong. I love fantasy sports – our fantasy baseball league started in 1990 and is still going strong – but comparing fantasy football to fantasy baseball is like comparing checkers to chess. So much of the football game is predicated on luck. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been lights out all year because if two or three of your players have bad matchups in your playoff game, your season is sunk.