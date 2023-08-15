Rob Fai has kept himself busy as a fill-in host on CKNW and as a wrestling promoter. photo courtesy Bob Marjanovich

THE MOJ: Former longtime sports broadcaster carving a future in radio news

Brad Fai has also picked up the scissors since plug pulled on TSN 1040

It was just another curveball for Rob Fai.

Spending a couple of days in hospital with kidney stones last week wasn’t anything that he couldn’t handle.

After all, the 49-year-old native of Scarborough, Ontario has faced several curveballs in the past few years.

Firmly established as the play-by-play voice of the Vancouver Canadians, the pandemic and the re-structuring of minor league baseball forced Fai to leave the organization in 2020 after a 13-year-run.

He started working full-time hosting Fai Nation, TSN 1040’s late night show that aired from 10 to midnight on weeknights. But when Bell Media decided to change formats and shut the doors on 1040 in February of 2021, it left Fai wondering what’s next.

Well, Fai has survived…and flourished.

Whether it’s starting up a wrestling promotion, getting a barber’s certificate, or finding himself back on the airwaves as a fill-in host for CKNW and other CORUS properties, Rob Fai is doing just fine.

“After 1040 shut down, I’m thinking how do we keep the momentum going because that late-night slot actually started to get a little bit of traction just as the station blew up, which was really heartbreaking for me because it took me a couple of stints at 1040 to finally find that traction with the late-night show,” explains Fai of his first post-1040 venture.

“So that’s why I was so quick to try and prop up Fai Nation on a YouTube channel. I really wanted to see if I could keep that momentum going at least through the end of the Canucks season and it was great.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Just Posted

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)
Senior centre celebrates 50th with circus, hoping Vernon doesn’t clown around with request