THE MOJ: Former longtime sports broadcaster carving a future in radio news

It was just another curveball for Rob Fai.

Spending a couple of days in hospital with kidney stones last week wasn’t anything that he couldn’t handle.

After all, the 49-year-old native of Scarborough, Ontario has faced several curveballs in the past few years.

Firmly established as the play-by-play voice of the Vancouver Canadians, the pandemic and the re-structuring of minor league baseball forced Fai to leave the organization in 2020 after a 13-year-run.

He started working full-time hosting Fai Nation, TSN 1040’s late night show that aired from 10 to midnight on weeknights. But when Bell Media decided to change formats and shut the doors on 1040 in February of 2021, it left Fai wondering what’s next.

Well, Fai has survived…and flourished.

Whether it’s starting up a wrestling promotion, getting a barber’s certificate, or finding himself back on the airwaves as a fill-in host for CKNW and other CORUS properties, Rob Fai is doing just fine.

“After 1040 shut down, I’m thinking how do we keep the momentum going because that late-night slot actually started to get a little bit of traction just as the station blew up, which was really heartbreaking for me because it took me a couple of stints at 1040 to finally find that traction with the late-night show,” explains Fai of his first post-1040 venture.

“So that’s why I was so quick to try and prop up Fai Nation on a YouTube channel. I really wanted to see if I could keep that momentum going at least through the end of the Canucks season and it was great.