Mike Van Unen of the Merritt Centennials tries to push Jimmy Lambert of the Vernon Vipers off the puck in BCHL play Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vipers knock down Cents

Vipers 4 Centennials 1

The Vernon Vipers are all alone atop the Interior Division of the B.C. Hockey League.

The Vipers registered three powerplay snipes in a 4-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials before 1,675 fans Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon improved to 32-13-1-4 for 69 points, two more than the Penticton Vees. The host Wenatchee Wild dispatched the Powell River Kings 5-2 before 1,703 fans at the Town Toyota Centre to move within a point of the Vees.

Cents defenceman Jackson Munro buried a slapper from the left point on a powerplay with 2:15 remaining to prevent Vernon goalie Ty Taylor from setting a league-record eighth shutout of the season.

Jimmy Lambert, Jesse Lansdell and Brett Stapley counted man-advantage goals, while Josh Latta also scored for the Vipers.

Lambert was all alone in the crease paint to deflect a Chris Jandric point shot at 18:25 of the opening period for his 18th of the season. D-man Jack Judson earned the secondary assist.

Latta converted a shot from the left side after Merritt goalie Jake Berger allowed a rebound off a Cameron Trott wrister from the right sidewall, at 1:13 of the second period. Latta has eight goals.

Lansdell made it 3-0 with 2:49 left in the second stanza, redirecting a Judson shot on the powerplay. Stapley drew the other helper on Lansdell’s 14th.

Stapley completed the Viper offence 17 seconds into a 5-on-3, whipping in a one-timer from the left side of the net after a cross-ice feed by d-man Michael Ufberg. Trott pocketed the secondary assist.

Vernon outshot Merritt 38-30. The Vipers get the weekend off before hosting the Chilliwack Chiefs next Wednesday night.

There wasn’t much celebrating by the Vipers after they discovered thieves had stolen hundreds of dollars in cash and several watches. Two young Viper fans saw the two men leaving the dressing room during the second period and got decent photographs of the culprits leaving the scene.

Three Stars: 1. Stapley. 2. Judson. 3. Taylor.

Fortis Energy Vipers Player of the Game: Derek Brown

Previous story
Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Just Posted

Vehicle incident in Wholesale Club parking lot

Not much is known about this incident yet

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

No zebra or quagga mussels found in Columbia Shuswap

Testing of 26 water bodies finds no trace of larva but boaters warned to continue to be vigilant

Penticton, Salmon Arm, Lumby recognized for welcoming small business

Communities are finalists in the B.C. Open for Business Awards

Shanda Hill starts her racing year on a positive note

Hill ready for her next race

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Shuswap home captures gold

Hindbo Construction honoured with Tommie Award for Eagle Bay residence

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Sample the elixir of love with Live from the Met

Opera lovers can get a taste of romance to warm up for… Continue reading

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Most Read