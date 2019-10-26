The Thompson Okanagan Football Club’s U15 Boys team with head coach Drissa Bouare. (Photo: Jen Sorochuk)

Thompson Okanagan FC U15 boys fundraising for top-tier Vegas tournament

The club is hosting a pub night at the Kal Pub Hotel in Vernon on Nov. 13 from 5 to 9:30 p.m

Though they’re not old enough to hit the casinos, the Thompson Okanagan Football Club U15 boy’s squad is getting money together for a trip to Vegas.

The team is holding a fundraiser to help pay its way to the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup in February, 2020. The international showcase is one of the most competitive youth soccer tournaments in the U.S. with more than 600 teams competing and 400 college coaches and recruiters evaluating young talent on world-class facilities.

Thompson Okanagan Football Club (TOFC) is hosting a pub night at the Kal Pub Hotel in Vernon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for a beer and a burger, and the evening will also feature a silent auction.

TOFC is the top team in the region playing in the B.C. Soccer Premiere League, and as such they’ll be competing in the top tier of the tournament against the best teams in the States.

It’s the team’s biggest tournament of their preseason, and head coach Drissa Bouare hopes they’ll get some game fitness to prepare them for the start of spring season in the first week of March.

READ MORE: KIJHL denies North Okanagan Knights appeal

READ MORE: Coldstream high school volleyball squad rolling toward provincials

“The priority for us is to get prepared for our season and expose the boys to different environments and a different style of play,” said Bouare.

Though the team draws players from all over the Thompson Okanagan, Vernon is very well represented on the roster with eight out of its 17 players hailing from the city. Mac Sorochuk, Mitchell Bond, Liam Freathy, Eric Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Joe Murphy, Kailen Russell and Jerome Winter make up the team’s Vernon contingent.

The team has been working diligently to prepare for the trip down south, and their effort hasn’t gone unnoticed by their coach.

“The boys are unbelievable,” said Bouare. “Since we started talking about the tournament they absolutely bought in and are getting ready to go down and compete. The excitement is clear in training sessions. They’re pushing each other and there is a clear objective for them to keep pushing.”

The boys from Vernon have been working just as hard off the field to earn their way to the Vegas showcase, Bouare says.

“I was actually at Marshall Field for a training session with my older team and I saw some of the boys already on their own free time selling tickets for the pub night.”

Tickets to the pub night are available at the door, or in advance at Chicken Little in Vernon (4407 29th Street) or by emailing jensorochuk@gmail.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Just Posted

Thompson Okanagan FC U15 boys fundraising for top-tier Vegas tournament

The club is hosting a pub night at the Kal Pub Hotel in Vernon on Nov. 13 from 5 to 9:30 p.m

Resident honoured for making Vernon more accessible

Katie Moore created the Okanagan Accessibility Group in 2016 and will receive recognition on Oct. 29

Coldstream looks to ease child care crisis

Two centres considered depending on demand

Coldstream negotiations on track: mayor

Mediator booked for November to settle dispute between district and union workers

Enderby log home builder says more investment needed in small log and timber sector

Peter Sperlich spoke in front of local mayor, MLA and industry heads at his production site Friday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Zombies to swarm Okanagan park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park

Salmon Arm resident’s trail cam captures wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Summerland librarian retires after 30 years

Sue Kline has spent most of her library career at the Summerland branch

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Most Read