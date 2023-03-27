The Thompson-Okanagan Lakers team, with their silver medals on Saturday. (Thomson-Okanagan Lakers Facebook Photo)

Thompson-Okanagan Lakers finish season with impressive second place performance

The U18 AAA girls hockey team lost in the finals to the Fraser Valley Rush

The Thompson-Okanagan U18 AAA Lakers girls’ hockey team wrapped up an impressive season with a second-place performance at the B.C. Elite Hockey League (BCEHL) Championship over the weekend.

The Regional team consists of players throughout the Thompson-Okanagan, from Clearwater, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Fruitvale and Rossland. The Lakers practice in Vernon and Rutland, with dryland training provided at The Training House.

Last week, they played in the best-of-three semifinals against the Vancouver Island Seals. The Lakers were victorious in game one by a promising score of 5-1, in front of a hometown crowd at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon. The Lakers got goals from Emma Deleurme, Jaylen Moraice-Budalich, Emma Kohl twice and Jocelyn Tew. The Seals ruined Chelsea West’s shutout with a PP marker late in the third.

In game two, Kohl opened up the scoring with back-to-back goals in the first period. The Seals would bounce back quickly, scoring two in the span of 36 seconds to tie things up.

The game remained tied for most of the second until Ava Macleod turned the heat up with a snipe, followed by two straight goals from Cassidy Bank to comfortably hold on to a victory, 6-3. The win vaulted the Lakers to the Championship series against the defending champion, Fraser Valley Rush.

In game one, on Friday, The Rush, who finished the regular season with a 30-2 record, showcased their offensive prowess early, scoring five past Lakers goalie Chelsea West. Okanagan would grab a late goal but would drop the game, 5-1.

Game two on Saturday, was much of the same, as the Rush were too dominant, blanking the Lakers 5-0 to win the championship.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Thompson-Okanagan was proud of the way they played. The team has also, in partnership with Tourism Vernon, announced their bid to host the 2024 U18AAA Female Hockey Club National Championships, dubbed The Esso Cup.

For more information or to submit a letter of support, reach out to the Lakers on Facebook.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Athletic excellence on display at Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
BC Minor HockeyOkanagan

Vipers hope to sting, Warriors look to conquer in West Kelowna/Vernon playoff series

Pop-up banner image