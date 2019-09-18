Thrash Wrestling brings twin tag team to Vernon this Saturday

Wrestling event takes place at the Schubert Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Vörös Twins will take on defending champs Top Quality at Thrash Wrestling’s Saturday event at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)

It’s do-or-die time in the Vernon ring this Saturday.

Thrash Wrestling is back at the Schubert Centre with a tag team main event featuring Thrash team champions “Top Drawer Michael Moore” and Todd Quality — together known as Top Quality.

The champs will defend their belts against the The Vörös Twins, who’ve been making waves in the wrestling industry — and making opponents see double-vision in more ways than one.

The identical twin tag team locked down a WWE Canadian tryout in August and have wrestled several top wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor and Defy Wrestling in Seattle.

More matches—and frightening nicknames—are on the card, including a “grudge match” between “The Northern Nightmare” Camaro Cope and “Cougar Meat Kid” Collin Cutler. Thrash Wrestling Champion Jayce D’Arcy also takes on Slave and “The Bomber” Braydon Goss in a triple threat.

The crowd will also see “The Vixen” Jade, The Black Dragon, “Mad Dog” Marty Sugar, the new B.C. Interior champion Scarlett Black, and many more in a packed lineup.

The event is slotted for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets in advance are $15 each or four for $50 (or $20 apiece at the door) and can be bought at the Schubert Centre, Ebenezers and the Downtown Internet Lounge, or online at Ticketseller.ca.

