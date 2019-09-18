The Vörös Twins will take on defending champs Top Quality at Thrash Wrestling’s Saturday event at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)

Thrash Wrestling brings twin tag team to Vernon this Saturday

Wrestling event takes place at the Schubert Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

It’s do-or-die time in the Vernon ring this Saturday.

Thrash Wrestling is back at the Schubert Centre with a tag team main event featuring Thrash team champions “Top Drawer Michael Moore” and Todd Quality — together known as Top Quality.

The champs will defend their belts against the The Vörös Twins, who’ve been making waves in the wrestling industry — and making opponents see double-vision in more ways than one.

The identical twin tag team locked down a WWE Canadian tryout in August and have wrestled several top wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor and Defy Wrestling in Seattle.

More matches—and frightening nicknames—are on the card, including a “grudge match” between “The Northern Nightmare” Camaro Cope and “Cougar Meat Kid” Collin Cutler. Thrash Wrestling Champion Jayce D’Arcy also takes on Slave and “The Bomber” Braydon Goss in a triple threat.

The crowd will also see “The Vixen” Jade, The Black Dragon, “Mad Dog” Marty Sugar, the new B.C. Interior champion Scarlett Black, and many more in a packed lineup.

The event is slotted for 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets in advance are $15 each or four for $50 (or $20 apiece at the door) and can be bought at the Schubert Centre, Ebenezers and the Downtown Internet Lounge, or online at Ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Thunder Boyz Productions joins forces with Thrash Wrestling

READ MORE: Vernon jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

