Blue Bomber launches off the ropes to take down Chucky Ray in Thrash Wrestling action at The Schubert Centre Friday, Jan. 25. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

It’s a mix of athleticism and panache as Thrash Wrestling takes the Okanagan stage.

After two full shows in Vernon and Penticton, Marty Sugar retained the Thrash Wrestling championship in a “grueling bloody dog collar match” against Camaro Cope.

The next Thrash Wrestling event is slated for Feb. 16 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre in West Kelowna.

