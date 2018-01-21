Thrash Wrestling here Saturday night

There will be a night of hard-hitting wrestling Saturday night at the Schubert Centre.

Thrash Wrestling returns to start a new year with some new “Cold Blooded” feuds. Wrestling fans can expect a card full of action and some bitter rivalries.

Mauler was once revered as the province’s most feared brawler, and after a seven-year hiatus, he’s come out of retirement to claim his long overdue shot at the TW championship, held by “Hurricane” Adam Ryder.

Besides what the main event promises, fans can anticipate another title match featuring Okanagan/Interior champion Bambi Hall. Hall has been known to take on any challenger and has thus far won what was once thought to be a man’s championship. She defends her title against Summerland’s own powerhouse, Jayce D’arcy, and Vernon’s own masked legend, The Black Dragon.

Also in ring warfare, Slave teams with Camaro Cope to take on Todd Quality and “Top Drawer” Michael More. “Maddog” Marty Sugar faces “Yoga Guru” Davey Deals, and “Top Gun” Sean Gaston will be throwing down against newcomer Joe Funk.

All this, and the action doesn’t stop with more twists and turns all night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 7:30. Tickets are available at The Schubert Centre, Ebenezers, The Downtown Internet Lounge in Vernon, or online at Ticketseller.ca.