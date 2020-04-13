Three Okanagan golf courses set to open April 15

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake will all open with extensive protocols due to COVID-19

Three golf courses in the Okanagan are set to open despite COVID-19 concerns. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan golfers will soon be able to hit the links despite growing concerns amid COVID-19.

Three Okanagan golf courses have announced they will open to the public with new rules and conditions to ensure physical distancing and sanitation requirements implemented by the province’s health officials are met.

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake are three of Play Golf Kelowna’s five courses, that will be open to the public beginning on Wednesday, April 15.

“Shadow Ridge Golf Club is committed to playing its part in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the course in a statement on its website.

“With adapted measures focusing on safety, sanitary conditions and physical distancing, we welcome players to our golf course.”

Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake both released similar statements, stating that while the courses are to open, the golf clubs are committed to playing its part in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. To maintain the safety of guests and staff, the clubs have instituted new and extensive protocols.

The new protocols are shared across the board:

Tee time must be pre-booked. No walk-ins

You may show up 20 minutes in advance of your tee time (no earlier)

Increased spacing between tee times to enhance physical distancing

Physical distancing of two metres mandatory at all times

Contactless check-in kiosk by Pro Shop window for members and guests, alike

All transactions will be paid electronically (credit card, debit, Apple Pay – NO cash)

Light snacks and drinks available for purchase from Pro Shop kiosk

All buildings closed and off-limits

Two hand-wash locations for your sanitary practices

Four hand-sanitizing locations for your sanitary practices

One routinely sanitized washroom available by 10th tee

Single rider power carts (unless same household) to be disinfected after each use

Pull cart rentals to be disinfected after each use

No rakes in the bunkers

No ball washers

Do not touch flag stick; putt with flag in

No sharing of equipment

No sharing of food, beverage or inhalation products

No garbage left on the course; take all garbage home

Immediate departure of the facility upon completion of golf

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

