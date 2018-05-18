Tigers smother Shamrocks

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers and Kamloops Venom have pretty much made the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League a two-team circuit.

The Cats and Venom have taken turns picking apart the South Okanagan Flames and Armstrong Shamrocks as the league hits the midway juncture.

Vernon ambushed the Shamrocks 14-6 Wednesday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre, while the Venom brushed off the visiting Flames 12-6 Thursday night at Memorial Arena.

The Tigers (5-0-1) and Venom (4-1) get the Victoria Day long weekend off before meeting the following Saturday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Jake Pelletier pocketed 4+2 as the Tigers tamed the Shamrocks. Jordy Barr added 2+3, while Brett Olsen delivered 2+2.

Rookies Jacob Brewer and Drayden Harshenin each recorded their first career Junior goals with Harshenin collecting four helpers.

Kaden Doughty, with 1+3, Kael Black, Chase Wirth and Eric Reid completed the Tiger attack. Vernon held period leads of 5-1 and 10-2.

Brayden Hoggarth supplied 2+1 for the 0-5-1 Shamrocks, while Drew Bannister bagged 1+2 and other snipes came from Dom Young, Mykl Drabiuk and Tyler Chartier.

Armstrong took 32 penalty minutes and Vernon 26.