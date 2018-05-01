Tigers tie Flames 12-12

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League

Walk away from the cheap shots and play at even strength. Those are strategies head coach Ryan Minchenko wants from the Vernon Source For Sports Tigers in their upcoming games.

The Tigers struggled with discipline Monday night in Penticton as they tied the South Okanagan Flames 12-12. The Tigers are 1-0-1, the Flames 0-0-2 in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League. The Tigers visit the 0-1-1 Armstrong Shamrocks Friday at Nor-Val Sports Centre before facing the Irish in their home opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

“There were lots of goals; it was sloppy,” said Minchenko. “We definitely played down to their level. We played to their game-plan and spent too much time in the (penalty) box. We scored nine goals in the second period; they hardly touched the ball. I don’t know how many powerplay goals they got in the third, but it was too many.”

Jordy Barr collected 4+1 for the Tigers, while Conor Webb earned 3+2 and Thomas Landels pocketed 2+1 before leaving with an ankle injury. Kaden Doughty added 1+2, while Kyle Cuzzetto and Jake Pelletier also provided singles in front of Jordie Scherck.

Ben Olsen paced the Flames with 3+5. South Okanagan levelled the score with three minutes remaining. Louis Shortreed of the Flames was assessed a match penalty for spearing, while Vernon’s Zach Gares took a match for a backcheck. Both players face possible suspensions.

North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes Bantam B Legends closed out the Kamloops tournament by dumping the host Rattlers 7-3.

Jacob Fox scored four times for the Legends, game MVP Kal-Lee Bonneau added two and Chayton Marchand scored once to support Tyler Martin. The Scabar siblings, Bradley and Chloe, added assists while Gabriel Jones earned the Heart and Hustle honour for North Okanagan, who went 0-3 in the round robin against stiff Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island opposition.

The Legends lost 12-0 to Nanaimo with Martin named game MVP and Gracie Balcaen winning the Heart and Hustle honour.

The Scabars connected on a long breakaway pass in the third period with Bradley setting up sister Chloe for the Legends’ only goal in a 10-1 defeat against Langley. Chloe Scabar won the Heart and Hustle nod while goalie Terran Gorius was named MVP.

Surrey defeated North Okanagan 8-1. Fox scored the Legends’ only goal and was named MVP for the game. Bradley Scabar won Heart and Hustle.

