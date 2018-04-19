Timber roll out offence

In North Okanagan Soccer League opener

The North Enderby Timber started slow but turned things around quickly in a dominating 6-2 victory over Salmon Arm Auto Quest Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

It was the North Okanagan Soccer League opener for both teams.

The Timber went down 1-0 in the second minute on a quick counterattack that led to a breakaway. Stefan Depner made a big save on the play but the rebound popped out to an open Auto Quest player for the tap in.

The Timber then owned possession for the remainder of the half and tied things up at 15 minutes when Brent Poulsen used some hustle to chase down the Auto Quest keeper and block a clearance attempt that bounced into the net.

Just five minutes later, Joe Binns scored the goal of the night by taking a feed from Poulsen down the wing, cutting inside past a defender and hammering home an 18-yard strike to the top corner.

Poulsen added his second of the half when Tanner Fulljames played a sweet through ball between the Auto Quest defenders. Poulsen calmly tucked the ball into the bottom of the net.

The Timber came out strong in the second half, using some key passing in the midfield between Evan Frederick and Brandon Enair.

Frederick sent Poulsen in on another breakaway and he finished his hat trick by passing the ball past the charging keeper.

Newcomer Mike Devine, who showed up at half-time, scored a beautiful chip with his second touch of the ball from the far sideline off an assist from Matt Bunn.

Poulsen added his fourth of the night chasing down a back pass to the keeper. Poulsen managed to steal the ball from the keeper for the second time and tap in the gimme.

The Timber ageless backline of Fulljames, Jesse Knight, Adam Marwood and Andy Stein were solid all night limiting Auto Quest to only a few shots from distance.

Meanwhile, defending playoff champion Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (formerly Monashee FC) shut down Peters Tirecraft 3-0 at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Karanmeet Khartra scored twice on breakaways for OKG, while Fabrice Fanfani added a single off a cross. The Shuswap Outlaws shut down Vernon Turn-Key Controls 2-0 at MacDonald Park.

Games resume next Wednesday night.

Previous story
Velocity run over Storm

Just Posted

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Public invited to scholarship showcase

School District 22 scholarship showcase April 26-27

KingFisher named one of Canada’s best managed companies

While CEO Byron Bolton was the one to accept KingFisher Boats Canada’s… Continue reading

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Request process begins

RDNO directors support VSAR funding request; now will determine which process to use for funding

Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Rocking Roadshow

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

The “industry will collapse” : South Okanagan winery reacts to ruling

Okanagan Falls winery concerned for the future of the industry after Supreme Court ruling

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Most Read