Timber roll out offence

The North Enderby Timber started slow but turned things around quickly in a dominating 6-2 victory over Salmon Arm Auto Quest Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

It was the North Okanagan Soccer League opener for both teams.

The Timber went down 1-0 in the second minute on a quick counterattack that led to a breakaway. Stefan Depner made a big save on the play but the rebound popped out to an open Auto Quest player for the tap in.

The Timber then owned possession for the remainder of the half and tied things up at 15 minutes when Brent Poulsen used some hustle to chase down the Auto Quest keeper and block a clearance attempt that bounced into the net.

Just five minutes later, Joe Binns scored the goal of the night by taking a feed from Poulsen down the wing, cutting inside past a defender and hammering home an 18-yard strike to the top corner.

Poulsen added his second of the half when Tanner Fulljames played a sweet through ball between the Auto Quest defenders. Poulsen calmly tucked the ball into the bottom of the net.

The Timber came out strong in the second half, using some key passing in the midfield between Evan Frederick and Brandon Enair.

Frederick sent Poulsen in on another breakaway and he finished his hat trick by passing the ball past the charging keeper.

Newcomer Mike Devine, who showed up at half-time, scored a beautiful chip with his second touch of the ball from the far sideline off an assist from Matt Bunn.

Poulsen added his fourth of the night chasing down a back pass to the keeper. Poulsen managed to steal the ball from the keeper for the second time and tap in the gimme.

The Timber ageless backline of Fulljames, Jesse Knight, Adam Marwood and Andy Stein were solid all night limiting Auto Quest to only a few shots from distance.

Meanwhile, defending playoff champion Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (formerly Monashee FC) shut down Peters Tirecraft 3-0 at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Karanmeet Khartra scored twice on breakaways for OKG, while Fabrice Fanfani added a single off a cross. The Shuswap Outlaws shut down Vernon Turn-Key Controls 2-0 at MacDonald Park.

Games resume next Wednesday night.