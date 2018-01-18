Titans topple Panthers by 10

Colton Schaper-Kotter of the VSS Panthers is surrounded by South Kamloops Titans in North Zone senior boys AAA basketball action Tuesday at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The South Kam Saints brushed back the VSS Panthers 65-55 in North Zone Senior AAA Boys Basketball League play Tuesday night at Vernon Secondary.

Leon Schenker was battling the flu but managed to flush 27 points for the Panthers, while Bradley Hladik sank nine and Jaden Parsons pocketed seven.

“South Kam is ranked number 3 in the province and beat us by 50 at their gym,” said Cats’ head coach Glenn Garvie. “This game was much closer. It was really a very even game except for about a five-minute span late in the third quarter when we did not score on six or seven of our possessions and they did. After that, we just could not close the gap.”

Added Garvie: “Leon was a little under the weather, however, as is usually the case, he led us in scoring and leadership.”

The Cats visit the Valleyview Vikings Wednesday night in Kamloops.