Colton Schaper-Kotter of the VSS Panthers is surrounded by South Kamloops Titans in North Zone senior boys AAA basketball action Tuesday at Vernon Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Titans topple Panthers by 10

South Kam 65 Panthers 55

The South Kam Saints brushed back the VSS Panthers 65-55 in North Zone Senior AAA Boys Basketball League play Tuesday night at Vernon Secondary.

Leon Schenker was battling the flu but managed to flush 27 points for the Panthers, while Bradley Hladik sank nine and Jaden Parsons pocketed seven.

“South Kam is ranked number 3 in the province and beat us by 50 at their gym,” said Cats’ head coach Glenn Garvie. “This game was much closer. It was really a very even game except for about a five-minute span late in the third quarter when we did not score on six or seven of our possessions and they did. After that, we just could not close the gap.”

Added Garvie: “Leon was a little under the weather, however, as is usually the case, he led us in scoring and leadership.”

The Cats visit the Valleyview Vikings Wednesday night in Kamloops.

Previous story
Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price
Next story
Kootenay takes Prospects Game

Just Posted

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

UPDATED: Police identify would-be fraudster

North Okanagan RCMP say the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Input sought for Lumby schools

School District No. 22 seeks public opinion on how to proceed with Charles Bloom Secondary upgrades

Survey aids Social Planning Council

The Social Planning Council is conducting a follow-up survey on immigration and multiculturalism

Snow forecast may miss North Okanagan

Weather Network says B.C. to receive “most snow on earth” in next five days

The Hamlets at Vernon opens

New residential care home offers partners a way to stay together

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Most Read