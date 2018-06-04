Tolko shuts down Shuswap

Vernon Tolko United handled a cool, rainy Sunday in style by stopping the Shuswap Selects 4-1 in Thompson Okanagan Under 13 Boys Soccer League play in Salmon Arm.

Most of the first-half play was in the Salmon Arm end and only several great saves by keeper kept the game in reach. As the half progressed, a rebound was quickly jumped on by Kailen Russell and it was 1-0 for Vernon. Salmon Arm responded with a long shot that eluded Dillon Rinkel.

Vernon applied big offensive pressure in the final half and a great cross pass by Russell was put away by Ethan Anderson to make it 2-1.

The Selects fought back again and Rinkel was given a yellow card after a breakaway takedown which resulted in it a penalty shot. The PK went wide and Vernon’s offence fired up again as Jerome Winter decided to take matters into his own hands and rushed by three defenders with great footwork and made it 3-1.

Ty Johnston made a stellar rush and fed a lead pass to Anderson, who fed Winter for extra insurance.

The Vernon U12 Boys Team Nice brushed back the Penticton Pinnacles 4-3 with four goals in the first half.

Griffin Trickey danced his way through the Pinnacle back line and slotted home a quality finish to open the scoring. United worked hard all game and Rylan Nadurak dominated the midfield with strong play, great runs and several shots on net. Nadurak’s efforts were rewarded with two goals, earning him the Tolko Man of the Match.

Liam Greenan ran the right flank, got in behind his defender and carried on towards goal before finishing with a low, hard blast from a tough angle.

Alex Sewell took his turn between the posts and faced a penalty kick which sailed over the crossbar.

“Cyriaque Anhe and Ethan Nickoli went hard on every challenge and have the battle scars to show for it,” said Tolko coach Jeff Nice.

Team Lockwood dispatched Team Nice 5-1 in a feisty Sunday showdown at Marshall Field.

Team Lockwood used possession, passing and passion to knock off Team Nice before dousing the Kamloops Blaze 6-2.

Vernon’s physicality and creative plays through the middle of the pitch confused the Blaze in the second half. New acquisitions Conrad Halloran, James Tolpinrud and Charlie Erickson added depth and skill to an already strong group.

“There are key players that can be game-changers but the Vernon United coaching staff is always striving to ensure all players are involved and all players are constantly improving,” said coach James Lockwood. “Soccer is a team sport and today the boys played as a team and the results speak to that team effort.”