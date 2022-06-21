Top-rated Vernon basketball camp seeks hoop hustlers

Spots open for Hoops and Hustle; open to boys and girls in Grades 3-10 (or going into 4-11)

The four-day Hoops and Hustle basketball camp at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School has room for more campers in Grades 3-10 (or going into Grades 4-11 in September). The camp runs June 27-30. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spots remain available to attend B.C.’s finest basketball fundamentals camp in Vernon.

Hoops and Hustle, running June 27-30, is for boys and girls currently in Grade 3-10, or who will be in Grades 4-11 at the beginning of the 2022 school year in September.

The camp, which costs $175, includes four days of instruction and prize giveaways at Clarence Fulton Secondary.

“Hoops and Hustle is a basketball camp dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the game,” said camp director and Fulton senior boys coach Dale Olson. “Participants receive two clinics and one game per day.”

The College Camp (Grades 4-7 in September 2022) will start at 8:30 a.m., wrapping up at 12 p.m.each day.

The Pro Camp (Grades 8-11 in September 2022) will start at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. daily.

“Hoops and Hustle is known for making its participants better players by developing a solid base of fundamentals from our outstanding coaching staff,: said Olson.

The staff is comprised of local high school coaches in conjunction with special guest coach Spencer McKay, youth development coordinator for Lake City Basketball.

McKay, 53, graduated in 1986 from Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver after leading his undefeated high school basketball team to the 1986 B.C Championships. He earned MVP honours in every tournament his team played and became the first athlete in his school’s history to have his number (#15) retired.

From 1986-1991 McKay played for the University of Victoria Vikings under legendary coach Ken Shields. He led the Vikings to three CIAU (U-Sports) Final 4 appearances, averaged 18.4 points/game over his career, and remains the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,682 conference points and 2,976 total career points. He is the only player in UVIC basketball history to earn Canada West All-Star honours in all five of his years and was a three-time CIAU All-Canadian (1998-1991).

McKay was inducted into the Basketball BC Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2017 he was inducted into the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame.

For more information on Hoops and Hustle, call Olson at 250-550-4105.

