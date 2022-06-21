Top-rated Vernon basketball camp seeks hoop hustlers

Spots remain available to attend B.C.’s finest basketball fundamentals camp in Vernon.
Hoops and Hustle, running June 27-30, is for boys and girls currently in Grade 3-10, or who will be in Grades 4-11 at the beginning of the 2022 school year in September.
The camp, which costs $175, includes four days of instruction and prize giveaways at Clarence Fulton Secondary.
“Hoops and Hustle is a basketball camp dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the game,” said camp director and Fulton senior boys coach Dale Olson. “Participants receive two clinics and one game per day.”
The College Camp (Grades 4-7 in September 2022) will start at 8:30 a.m., wrapping up at 12 p.m.each day.
The Pro Camp (Grades 8-11 in September 2022) will start at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. daily.
“Hoops and Hustle is known for making its participants better players by developing a solid base of fundamentals from our outstanding coaching staff,: said Olson.
The staff is comprised of local high school coaches in conjunction with special guest coach Spencer McKay, youth development coordinator for Lake City Basketball.
McKay was inducted into the Basketball BC Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2017 he was inducted into the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame.
For more information on Hoops and Hustle, call Olson at 250-550-4105.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
