Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard had 41 points as the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 92-90 in NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Toronto Raptors’ dramatic win produces record television ratings in Canada

A peak audience of 3.8 million was watching when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater

The greatest moment in Toronto Raptors history produced the biggest television ratings in Canada for an NBA game.

Sportsnet says Sunday night’s Game 7 between the Raptors and visiting Philadelphia 76ers attracted an average audience of 2.2 million viewers.

A peak audience of 3.8 million was watching when Kawhi Leonard hit the buzzer-beater to lift the Raptors to a win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

READ MORE: Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

The Sunday night tipoff — traditionally a strong evening for TV ratings — and the fact no Canadian teams are left in the NHL playoffs gave the Raptors the sporting spotlight in this country.

Sportsnet says its average audience for the four games it showed during the second-round series was 1.3 million viewers, a 113 per-cent increase over the same round for the Raptors last year.

The 2.2-million figure is a big jump over a typical Raptors game. TSN reported it attracted a regular-season Raptors record audience of 710,000 for DeMar DeRozan’s return to Toronto with the San Antonio Spurs in February.

TSN had a then-record average audience of 1.8 million for a Raptors playoff game in 2016 as Toronto beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in a third-round contest.

The NBA has said viewership in the regular season was up 29 per cent from last year.

Sportsnet and TSN split the Raptors broadcast schedule.

READ MORE: Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

The Raptors begin the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Just Posted

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Exhibition game in Kelowna prior to three-day Kelowna May Days tournament

Bear interrupts Vernon Cemetery visit

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Dancers kick up their heels in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

O’Keefe Ranch kicks off season with Mother’s Day celebrations

PHOTOS: O’Keefe Ranch’s season officially starts on May 12

Cheers! Beer lovers swarm for Great Okanagan Beer Festival

Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was packed Saturday as beer fest returns

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The incident happened in Lake Country about 11 a.m. Monday

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Most Read