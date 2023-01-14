Vipers defenceman Anthony Cliche shields the puck against Cowichan Valley forward Anton Yatsyshin in a 4-1 win for the Vipers Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vipers defenceman Anthony Cliche shields the puck against Cowichan Valley forward Anton Yatsyshin in a 4-1 win for the Vipers Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Trade deadline acquisition helps Vernon Vipers triumph over Cowichan Valley 4-1

Walker Erickson had a goal and an assist in his first game as a Viper

The Vernon Vipers put in a well-rounded effort against the Cowichan Valley Capitals Friday night, winning 4-1 at home at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers’ offense got some help from trade deadline acquisition Walker Erickson. The 20-year-old was acquired from the Merritt Centennials for future considerations Jan. 10, and had a goal and an assist in Friday night’s game, his debut with the Vipers.

A crowd of 2,510 fans was in attendance to watch the home team win its second game in a row.

Max Borovinskiy opened the scoring with his third of the season halfway through the first period, assisted by Connor Elliott and Seiya Tanaka-Campbell.

Early in the middle frame, Ayden Third also scored his third of the season, jumping on a rebound in front of the Capitals crease to give the home team a 2-0 lead.

The Vipers penalty kill, which was perfect on the night, erased a five-minute Capitals powerplay in the second after Luke Pakulak was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind.

Then, the Vipers’ powerplay got to work extending the lead as Lee Parks scored his 13th goal of the season, assisted by Hank Cleaves and Erickson.

The Capitals got on the board just past the 13 minute mark of the third period as William Elias scored his fourth of the season.

Then in the final minutes, Erickson scored a highlight reel unassisted goal to make it 4-1 and put the game out of reach for the Capitals.

With the win, the Vipers leapfrogged the Wenatchee Wild in the standings and sit in sixth place in the BC Hockey League Interior division standings with 36 points in 34 games.

The Vipers are off Saturday and will travel to Cranbrook to take on the Bucks Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton

READ MORE: Pro athletes chasing workers’ compensation for their injuries

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLcowichan valleyhockeyVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton

Just Posted

(Lisa Mazurek photo)
Trade deadline acquisition helps Vernon Vipers triumph over Cowichan Valley 4-1

Vicki Nelson of Vernon tries a kayak for the first time during the Inner Space Watersports Demo Days Saturday at Wood Lake in Oyama. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Kayaking not how Vernon boomer remembered it

Esther Hoffman celebrated her 100th birthday with a room full of family and friends at Heaton Place in Armstrong Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
No meds, no problem: Armstrong resident celebrates 100th birthday

The Okanagan Indian Band’s (OKIB) health and wellness department has been accredited with commendation by Accreditation Canada, the band announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band health and wellness department earns accreditation